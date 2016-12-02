House passes coral reef protection bill and budget law amendment

THE House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a measure that aims to protect coral reefs from vessel groundings, and a bill that will amend the budget law to “clarify” the 5 percent salary adjustment for civil service employees.

House Bill 19-179 will protect coral reefs through recovery of monetary damages resulting from vessel groundings and anchoring-related injuries, destructive fishing practices and the illegal taking of threatened species; while House Bill 19-209 will amend Public Law 19-68, Section 801 relating to the 5 percent salary adjustment for civil service employees.

All 20 members present voted in favor of passing both measures which now go to the Senate.

The House also adopted Commemorative Resolution 19-29 which was introduced by Rep. Leepan Guerrero, to honor and commend the late Emilio Ayuyu “for his relentless commitment and unwavering dedication to preserve, protect, promote and perpetuate our traditional healing practices, and for teaching aspiring traditional medical practitioners to carry on the valuable cultural tradition up until his untimely passing.”

Likewise adopted was C.R. 19-30 which was introduced by Rep Vinnie Sablan to honor and acknowledge Clarence E. White “for his professional service and unwavering contributions to the community….”

H.B. 19-179 was introduced by Reps Angel Demapan, Edwin Aldan, BJ Attao, George Camacho, Joseph Deleon Guerrero, Ralph Demapan, Glenn Maratita, Felicidad Ogumoro, Antonio Sablan and Francis Taimanao.

According to the bill, “protection of coral reefs is essential to the economic, environmental and social well-being of the commonwealth.”

In the CNMI, the total net value of coral reefs has been estimated at approximately $68 million per year.

“Coral reefs are crucial to the vitality of the commonwealth’s tourism industry and fisheries and play a key role in coastline protection, a function that will become increasingly important in the face of climate change related sea level rise and increased storm frequency and severity,” the bill stated.

“It is in the best interests of the CNMI to protect coral reefs through timely and efficient recovery of monetary damages resulting from vessel groundings and anchoring-related injuries, destructive fishing practices and non-permitted taking of threatened species.”

House Bill 19-209 was introduced by Rep Antonio Sablan to clarify the intent of the Legislature in appropriating funds for a 5 percent pay hike for civil service employees, except those that received a salary adjustment or lump sum payment in fiscal year 2016.

Sablan proposes to amend Section 801 of Public Law 19-68 to read as:

“Except for the civil service employees whose salaries have been adjusted or who received a lump sum bonus in Fiscal Year 2016 or whose salaries are adjusted as shown in Schedule B, all other civil service employees shall be given a 5 percent salary increase for Fiscal Year 2017 to be funded with the Civil Service Wage Increase Appropriation as shown in Schedule A.”

Rep. BJ Attao offered a floor amendment that deleted the following language: “Except for the civil service employees whose salaries have been adjusted or who received a lump sum bonus in Fiscal Year 2016 or whose salaries are adjusted as shown in Schedule B.”

Attao’s amendment was approved so now the amended Section 801 will read:

“All other civil service employees shall be given a 5 percent salary increase for Fiscal Year 2017 to be funded with the Civil Service Wage Increase Appropriation as shown in Schedule A. Within 30 days of the effective date of this Act, the expenditure authority of the affected civil service employees shall process the Notice of Personnel Actions to take effect on Oct. 1, 2016.”