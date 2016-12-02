Investor eyes 9-story hotel in San Roque

SAIPAN Globe International Group Limited is proposing to open a nine-story hotel in San Roque that will include 15 villas, a restaurant and a shopping mall.

Today, Thursday, the Zoning Board will hold a public hearing on Saipan Globe’s conditional use application starting at 5 p.m. at Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School in San Roque.

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said the use of the project is classified as hotel and is permitted in the district as a conditional use.

The project will be located in San Roque on Lots Nos. 001 B 42, 008 B 16, 008 B 22, 008 B 23, 008 B 24, 008 B 48 and 008 B 50.

These lots are zoned as tourist resort, Ogumoro said.

The board will also conduct a public hearing on the conditional use application of Crystal Star Corporation which wants to operate an all-terrain vehicle or utility-terrain vehicle tour on Saipan.

Crystal Star, which is doing business as Mountain ATV-UTV, was one of the three applicants that wanted to operate ATV tours in 2015, but the Zoning Board deferred any action on their applications pending the establishment of comprehensive rules and regulations for ATV operation.

Crystal Star is proposing to operate in the Rapugao and Sadog Tasi areas.

“This use is classified as amusement outdoor, intensive and is permitted in the district as a conditional use,” the zoning office stated.

The Crystal Star project site is located on Lot no. 1330 tract No. 22655-I, EA 801-3 and EA 801-4 — areas that are zoned as rural.

Also to be discussed is the conditional use application of the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association which is doing business as the NMI Soccer Training Center.

The association is proposing to construct a soccer field and training facility in Koblerville next to the fire station on Lots 005 and 604.

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro is inviting members of the community to attend the hearing that will start at 5 p.m., today, Thursday, at Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School in San Roque.