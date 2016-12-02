Glen Hunter: House pay-hike bill violates Open Government Act, Constitution

CONCERNED citizen Glen Hunter said the House of Representatives attempted to evade the Open Government Act when it passed the pay-hike bill that includes a salary increase for top officials.

“Many constitutional violations also appear when we look at the 80 percent salary increase bill that the House passed [on Tuesday],” he said. “Members of the public were unable to review or comment on the version of bill that was passed.”

Hunter said House members who were reelected should not have been able to vote on the measure introduced and amended by Speaker Ralph Depaman.

He said the CNMI Constitution states that a “member of the legislature who has a financial or personal interest in a bill before the legislature shall disclose that interest and may not debate on or vote on the bill.”

He added that the Constitution also mandates that any raise must be no greater than the Composite Price Index or CPI change since the last salary adjustment in 1991.

“My best analysis shows about a 40 percent change in CPI since 1991. Did they provide a CPI analysis from 1991 to 2016? It would have been needed by the [Advisory Commission on Elected Official Compensation] to arrive at the 80 percent increase suggested. Also, they attempted to evade the Open Government Act by amending the 5 percent civil service bill to include their 80 percent increase. That is extremely disturbing. The public didn’t get a chance to see, discuss or opine on such a drastic increase.”

Hunter said according to the Constitution, the salary of the members may be changed no more than once every four years and only upon the recommendation of an advisory commission established by the law to make recommendations concerning the compensation of CNMI officials.

“Specifically [the Constitution] says that no change in the salary may be made that exceeds the percentage change in an accepted composite price index for the period since the last change.

“I think what they did was extremely questionable. Taking a bill that did not adjust their salary and in the session adding an amendment that increased their salaries by more than 80 percent and then proceeding to immediately pass that amended bill. It was a slap in the face to the people they represent and political trickery. They should have passed 19-3 without the amendment and then dealt with their own salary adjustment as a separate measure as was initially planned and as was laid out in the agenda for that session.

“Instead they decided to slip in their excessive salary increase, and immediately passed the bill,”

Hunter said the Senate should not act on the measure as it is “a clear violation of the Constitution.”

He added, “I think senators who will be directly benefiting from this increase need to recuse themselves from voting. Any remaining senators would need a 3/4 majority to pass it. They would also need an analysis from the Department of Commerce that indicates a CPI change of more than 80 percent since 1991.”

“Truthfully they should find that the house violated the Constitution in passing it and send it back or kill it,” he said.

Speaker Demapan introduced the original measure that would increase the salary of all civil service and government employees.

It was passed by both houses of the Legislature, but the governor asked that the bill be recalled to address some legal concerns.

The House recalled the bill and amended it to include the recommendations of the Advisory Commission on Elected Official Compensation.

Its members are Sen. Jude Hofschneider, Sen. Sixto Igisomar, Rep. Leepan Guerrero, Rep. Antonio Sablan, former Sen. Pete Reyes, Virginia Villagomez of the Office of Management and Budget and Tan Holdings’ Alex A. Sablan who served as its chairman.

They are recommending that the governor’s salary should be $120,000; the lt. governor, $100,000; mayors, $75,000; and legislators, $70,000.

In 1977 the salary of the governor was $20,000 and it was increased to $50,000 in 1985 and to $70,000 in 1991. The lt. governor used to receive $18,000 which was increased to $40,000 and $60,000.

The mayors received $12,000 which was increased to $21,000 and $43,000 while legislators originally got $8,000 which was increased to $30,000 and $39,000.