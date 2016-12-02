NMI economy continues to improve

THE commonwealth’s economic activity has increased for the fourth consecutive year, showing an increase of 3.5 percent in 2015 after increasing 2.8 percent in 2014, the administration said on Wednesday, citing a report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

For comparison, real Gross Domestic Product or GDP for the U.S. (excluding the territories) increased by 2.6 percent in 2015 while Guam grew by 0.4 percent and American Samoa increased by 1.1 percent, the BEA report stated.

Gov. Ralph Torres said the latest report is an indication that things now are not only different but better.

“The data we provided to the BEA showed that the increases in the economy were attributed to the investments in our thriving tourism industry and the addition of the gaming industry and an increase in tourism spending which is the result of another year of growth in our visitor arrivals last year,” Torres said.

He noted that despite the undersea fiber optic cable break in July 2015 and Typhoon Soudelor in August 2015, the economy still showed a slight increase in consumer spending and an increase in territorial spending with the help of the Federal Emergency Management Agency through the recovery efforts in the months after the storm.

“To put this all into perspective, 2009 saw the lowest GDP for the CNMI at -17.5 percent. It wasn’t too long ago that we were in the midst of a deep and persistent economic depression. Our tourism industry was struggling with low numbers of arrivals. Large and small businesses were struggling and, more importantly, many of our friends and families were struggling to make ends meet,” the governor said.

“But now we see an economy in its fourth straight year of growth. Things now are not only different, but better. Large businesses have regained their footing. More and more small businesses are popping up. Unemployment has dropped and there is an increased feeling of financial security and inclusion within our community.”

U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan in a separate statement said that according to the BEA report, “the largest source of growth in 2015 was investment by the gaming industry in a training facility and an integrated casino resort on Saipan.”

He said he looks “forward to continuing the federal spending and immigration policies that are major contributors to this growth.”

Commerce Secretary Mark Rabauliman said:

“Seeing the continuous growth of our economy as shown by our latest GDP report is promising and we are very optimistic about our economy for the years to come. I want to thank the governor and the lt. governor for their continued support and all the agencies that provided the data for the GDP report.”

The report indicated that the largest contributor to the CNMI’s economic growth in 2015 was private fixed investment at 61.8 percent. Consumer spending also increased by 1.9 percent reflecting the widespread growth in household purchases of goods and services while export of services which consist mostly of tourist spending increased by 4.2 percent.

For more information, go to http://www.bea.gov/newsreleases/general/terr/2016/CNMIGDP_112916.pdf/.