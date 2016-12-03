Fiesta Resort hosts early Christmas lunch for manamko’

FIESTA Resort & Spa always finds ways to be creative in giving back to the community, especially to the senior citizens during this holiday season, hotel human resources manager Lupe Flores said.

On Thursday, for the eighth year in a row, the hotel served lunch to the manamko’ in celebration of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“It was instilled in us by management — to do something special for the community,” Flores said.

According to Office on Aging Director Walter Manglona, “This is the event that our manamko’ always look forward to every year,” adding that the senior citizens were very excited and happy about the food and entertainment provided by the hotel.

Manglona thanked Fiesta Resort management and staff for their support and for hosting “special events” for the manamko’.

More than 60 senior citizens participated in the program which was highlighted by cultural dances performed by the Tasi and the Ali’is group.

The buffet spread featured different kinds of sushi, salads, fruits, pastries, cakes and other dishes.

In her brief remarks, hotel general manager Wendi Herring said they were thankful for the manamko’s “wisdom and guidance.”

Saipan Senior Advisory Council president Rita Reyes said it was a wonderful event, and she noted that she and the other manamko’ were all dressed up for the occasion.

“The manamko’ look younger today and I think this is a very good motivating program,” she said, adding that it is always good for them to go out and interact with the business community.

Reyes said the manamko’ were “very grateful” and “we give our deepest appreciation” to the hotel management especially to Tan Holdings president Jerry Tan for his generosity.

During the event, the manamko’ also received several giveaways and prizes.

In an interview, Herring said the hotel management always looks forward to opportunities to serve the manamko’ and give back to the community.

“We like to recognize the people who are so important in the community,” she said.

