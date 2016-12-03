Marcos was a dictator, not a hero

MEMBERS of U.S. Pinoys for Good Governance, Bayani (Bayan Bago Sarili or Country Before Self movement), and the Filipino Human Rights Alliance held a protest rally Wednesday at the San Jose intersection to denounce the recent “secret” burial of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos in the heroes cemetery in Manila.

The protest action was part of a worldwide rally, according to Dr. Celia Lamkin, USP4GG NMI chapter founder.

She said they are also calling for the impeachment of the nine justices of the Philippine Supreme Court who allowed President Rodrigo Duterte to authorize Marcos’s interment at the heroes cemetery.

Lamkin said protesters in various countries included human rights victims and their families, and they are demanding the following:

• Exhume the remains of Marcos, a human rights violator who was given a hero’s burial.

• Hold President Duterte accountable for allowing a hero’s burial for the late dictator.

• Hold President Duterte accountable for encouraging vigilante justice. As of November, more than 5,000 people had been killed in his “drug war.”

• Stop the Extra-judicial killings in the guise of an anti-drug war in the Philippines

• Stop President Duterte’s threats to revive the Marcos era by placing the country under martial law.

• Respect human rights!

Lamkin said they do not want Duterte to declare martial law although “it seems to be going that way.”

She added that Marcos was not a hero and should not be buried in the heroes cemetery because he was

“a thief, a mass murderer, a dictator and a plunderer.”

Lamkin said Marcos stole billions of dollars from the Filipino people, “and up to now we are still paying the debts he incurred when he was the dictator — we don’t want any of the Marcoses in power again.”

Lamkin said the protests will continue in the Philippines and around the world.

“They cannot change history, so Duterte must stop revising history,” she added.

“Burying Marcos in the heroes cemetery is like the death of our democracy.”

She said the Filipino youth should be educated about Marcos’s martial law regime and the evils it spawned.