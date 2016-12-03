US court says employer violated labor and wage laws

THE District Court for the NMI found an employer in violation of the U.S. Fair Labor Standards Act, and the commonwealth’s Minimum Wage and Hour Act.

The case involves Yu Xuan, 52, who sued Joo Yeon Corporation, Se Young Corporation and Yang Tack Hwang for paying her below the minimum wage and for failing to pay her overtime in violation of the FLSA and the CNMI Minimum Wage and Hour Act.

Yu Xuan was represented by attorney Mark B. Hanson while Hwang was represented by attorney Samuel Mok.

Yu Xuan worked for Joo Yeon Corporation as a tour driver with Se Young Corporation at the Seaman’s Restaurant, and reported directly to Hwang as her supervisor.

In her complaint, Yu Xuan said she worked in excess of 18 hours each day despite being paid a flat fee of $800 per month.

Hwang said she worked far fewer hours than claimed, but he failed to keep timesheets or any other documentation of the hours she worked.

Yu Xuan said she worked as a tour guide for Hwang from June 2008 to October 2012.

She said she was paid a flat fee of $800 on a monthly basis without regard to the actual numbers of hours worked.

She said during the period of her employment she worked on average at least 12.5 hours a day — on her busiest days approximately 18 hours a day, and on the slowest days no less than 8 hours.

The court conducted a 19-day bench trial between Dec. 14, 2015 and Jan. 2016.

In her ruling, District Court of the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona concluded that Yu Xuan worked an average of 13 hours each day during the course of her employment with Hwang, and that she was neither paid the prevailing minimum wage nor overtime for those hours in violation of the FLSA, the commonwealth’s minimum wage act, and her employment contract.

Judge Manglona said Yu Xuan’s testimony at trial was generally corroborated by the evidence and defense counsel’s attempts to impeach her with her statements at a deposition and her declaration for summary judgment only bolstered her credibility by showing how consistent she had been since filing the verified complaint.

The court found Yu Xuan generally composed while testifying and answering most questions matter-of-factly.

Ultimately. she presented believable, if sometimes exaggerated, testimony, the judge added.

She said Hwang’s credibility issues were more severe. Hwang, the judge said, lived in government-sponsored affordable housing and reported low levels of income, despite having tour company vehicles listed in his name.

His “willingness to pursue his own interests without regard for strict honesty impugned his reliability.”

The judge said the total amount of wages due to Yu Xuan is $75,979.48.

She is also entitled to an additional equal amount of unpaid wages as liquidated damages amounting to $56,698.88.

The total amount of unpaid wages and liquidated damages owed to Yu Xuan is $132,677.88.