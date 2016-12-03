Senate conducts hearing on NMC board nominee

THE Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations on Thursday conducted a public hearing on the governor’s nomination of Zenie “Jeannie” P. Mafnas as a member of the Northern Marianas College Board of Regents.

Mafnas is currently the deputy corporate director of the Northern Marianas Housing Corp.

Testifying in support of her nomination were NMC President Carmen Fernandez, NMC administrative officer David Attao, NMC board chair Mike Evangelista, Rep. John Paul Sablan, former Speaker Oscar Babauta, Customs Director Jose Mafnas, the appointee’s father, and some of her friends and former classmates.

The governor’s special assistant for public information and protocol Ivan Blanco introduced Mafnas to the Senate panel, and said that the administration is confident that, if confirmed, she will devote her time and effort to help the CNMI’s primary post-secondary institution strive for quality, affordable and accessible educational programs and services for students.

Senate Vice President Arnold Palacios said he believes Mafnas is qualified for the position and will be a great asset to the board.

Sen. Teresita Santos said Mafnas’s résumé speaks volumes about her educational background which has a strong emphasis on accounting.

Santos told the nominee: “Your current occupation as the deputy corporate director for NMHC comes with an enormous responsibility which requires, among other things, accounting of federal programs, monitoring the financial status of projects and their progress, preparing annual fiscal reports and budgets, supervising and guiding employees in work planning, and overseeing the preparation of applications for financial and technical assistance…. You are not new to NMC as you have been on the adjunct faculty for several years and were once a student. If confirmed, you can make a positive impact at NMC in the best interests of our students and community alike.”

Sen. Justo Quitugua asked Mafnas to help high school students avail themselves of college scholarship programs.

Sen. Frank Cruz thanked Gov. Ralph Torres for nominating Mafnas, and he asked her to work diligently with the other regents to improve NMC facilities and programs and to look into the CNMI’s workforce issues.

In an interview, Mafnas said she was overwhelmed by the support of the people who believe her abilities, knowledge and expertise will make a difference to the community.

“I’m very humbled by the support. I did not expect it. If confirmed, I will work with the other board members and with the NMC management and look closely into the current programs. I will also look into the senators’ requests,” she said.

The Senate will hold an emergency session today, Friday, at 9 a.m. to act on the appointment of Mafnas.

Mafnas needs to be confirmed and sworn in in order for NMC to remain in compliance with Western Association of Schools and Colleges’ Senior College and University Commission accreditation standards. A WASC team is visiting NMC.