Bill allots funding for victims of family violence

REPRESENTATIVE Angel Demapan introduced a measure that will set aside 70 percent of Family Violence Prevention and Services Act funding for providing immediate shelter and support services to victims of family or domestic violence.

According to the bill, the purpose of the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act is to support the establishment, maintenance and expansion of programs and projects to prevent incidents of family violence, domestic violence and dating violence, and to provide immediate shelter and support services for victims of family and domestic violence.

Demapan said there is a need to ensure that Family Violence Prevention and Services Act funds are used for their intended purpose.