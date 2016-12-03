HPO board says no to Marpi zipline project

THE Historic Preservation Office review board held a special meeting on Thursday in the conference room of the Aging Office to discuss Saipan Adventure Tours LLC’s zipline project in Marpi.

The board members did not approve the project last year. On Thursday, by a vote of 3 to 2, the board rejected the project.

Voting against it were Fr. Francis Hezel, Dr. Elizabeth Rechebei, and Dr. Hiroyasu Kurashina while board chairman Pedro Duenas Jr, and Eugenio L. Villagomez voted in favor of the zipline project

In an interview, Fr. Hezel said the board voted on the project after listening to attorney Robert Torres’s presentation which, the priest said, was impressive. Torres represented Saipan Adventure Tours.

“I think I can speak on behalf of the board or at least those of us who were against it the first time, that we were certainly softened by [Torres’s] explanation, and his appreciation of the fact that this [project] could be an educational tool for visitors coming to the island,” Fr. Hezel said.

“I and the other members who voted against it did so reluctantly because we thought that the zipline is a good project — not only it is a lot of fun but also educational as well.”

He said they were still concerned about the project’s proposed location.

“We were concerned that this will ruffle Japanese tourists — Japanese are still a major part of tourism in these islands.

“They come here to pray for the people who died in the war, partly they come for fun and sun, [but] even if they are here on an ordinary vacation, a trip up north [to Marpi] always has a chilling effect on a person.

“Out of sensitivity for their feelings, we suggested that the company relocate its zipline someplace else.”

Fr. Hezel said the board members were torn over the project.

“We are hesitant about [the project] coming in at this particular time. But things may change in the years ahead at a place like Marpi and Suicide Cliff, but [right now they are] still hallow ground.”

Board chairman Pedro A. Duenas said they did not deny the first application of the zipline project last year.

“The application was kind of confusing at that time because they applied for four places, four sites. Then the proposal was amended to only two sites. Then the project representative had to leave the island and the application had to be amended, and that was how the process went,” said Duenas.

“Today, two of the members agreed to approve it but three members voted no. If the zipline project proponents want to appeal they have to go to the governor, but we have to come back again to look at it.”

He said he supports the zipline project because it will be good for the island.

“But [approving it] takes time because it is a sensitive issue, so we are trying to get as much information as possible.”

Duenas said the zipline project will not be noisy and will not disturb other sites in the area because it is above ground.

He said if the company decides to relocate the project, it needs to submit another application to HPO.

He believes that the CNMI’s current permitting process is fair to all applicants.

“We support development, but we also must understand that preservation is also important for our historical sites.”