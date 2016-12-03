Advisory commission explains pay-hike recommendation

THE Advisory Commission on Elected Official Compensation says it pursued several compensation principles in reviewing the salaries of elected officials and in coming up with a final recommendations to increase them.

In a media statement on Thursday, the commission said its members discussed those principles and connected and reviewed them with national and regional data.

The commission has seven members: Sen. Jude Hofschneider, Sen. Sixto Igisomar, Rep. Leepan Guerrero, Rep. Antonio Sablan, former Sen. Pete Reyes, Virginia Villagomez of the Office of Management and Budget and Tan Holdings’ Alex A. Sablan who served as its chairman.

The commission said it considered comparability of elected officials with other jurisdictions around the United States and in the region.

“Although duties and responsibilities of state and territorial positions are similar, problems, issues, and priorities encountered by elected officials can significantly vary,” the commission said.

In researching the salaries of officials throughout the United States and its territories and commonwealths, there was a clear wage range pursued by other jurisdictions, it said.

“Throughout the territories and commonwealths of the United States, the salaries for the gubernatorial position ranged from a low of $70,000 in the CNMI to a high of $150,000 in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” the commission said.

“Similarly, the CNMI offered the lowest salary for legislators among the territories and commonwealths at $39,300, while Guam offered the highest salary at $85,000,” it added.

The commission said it looked at the 2016 salaries of state legislators around the country, but primarily referred to the salaries of the nine full-time legislatures across the 50 states and subsequently calculated a national average salary of $69,448.

The commission in its report submitted to the Legislature on Nov. 10, recommended that the salary of the governor should be increased to $120,000 from $70,000; lt. governor, $100,000 from $60,000; mayors, $75,000 from $43,000; and legislators, $70,000 from $39,000.

These recommendations were incorporated in the amendments of House Bill 19-3, a measure which proposes to increase the salary base of all civil service and government employees. The House passed the bill which is now in the Senate. The administration declined to comment saying the bill has not yet reached the governor’s desk.

In its report, the commission said it found that calculating the national average salaries for mayors would result in a skewed figure due to the sizes and complexities of the various cities and municipalities around the country. However, some smaller surveys show that the average salary of a mayor was around $62,000.

The commission said it considered this figure to be a tangible reference.

“The advisory commission believes in the importance of a commensurate wage that attracts highly qualified individuals to elected office. Criteria used by the commission include a consideration of the growing complexity of problems facing the CNMI government, a comparison of compensation with similar positions around the United States and with positions of similar responsibility in the public and private sectors, the financial condition of the CNMI and the outlook for its economy, as well as the current cost of living,” the commission said in a statement.

“Accordingly, the commission came to the conclusion that an individual does not run for public office because of a certain salary. [Still, the] guiding principle for the commission’s recommendations was to attract a diverse array of individuals with outstanding and necessary ability to address the prevailing issues facing the CNMI now and in the future,” it stated.