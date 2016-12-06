US judge issues another warrant of arrest against MV Luta

AFTER reviewing the verified complaint of intervention filed by Norton Lilly International, designated District Court for the NMI Judge Frances M Tydingco-Gatewood signed an order authorizing the issuance of a warrant of maritime arrest against MV Luta.

Represented by attorney Bruce Berline, the Alabama-based corporation is engaged in the business of providing maritime necessaries to ships.

According to its complaint, Norton Lilly was the agent for the MV Luta on Saipan and Guam from June 18, 2016 to Nov. 2, 2016.

MV Luta owes Norton Lily over $130,000 for the delivery of goods and services issued to the vessel, but no payment was received by the complainant, the complaint states.

The first to sue MV Luta management and Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog was Japanese investor Takahisa Yamamoto in October for fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment. Yamamoto said the defendants owe him $3.4 million.

A warrant of arrest was then issued for MV Luta by U.S. Marshals.

Long Consulting LLC also sued MV Luta owners for non-payment of a $300,000 loan while MV Luta crewmembers filed a lawsuit over unpaid salaries and wages.

In May 2016, CNMI taxpayer John Del Rosario sued Hocog and Finance Secretary Larrisa C. Larson, in their official capacities, for the release of $400,000 in government funds to Luta Mermaid LLC/MV Luta.