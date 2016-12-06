Navy asks court to dismiss environmental groups’ lawsuit

THE U.S. Department of the Navy has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit of four environmental groups for lack of jurisdiction.

The Tinian Women’s Association, the Guardians of Gani, Pagan Watch and the Center for Biological Diversity sued the Navy over its proposed live-fire training plans and relocation of U.S. Marines to Tinian and Pagan.

The plaintiffs are also suing the Navy for violation of the National Environmental Policy Act and the Administrative Procedure Act; for failure to consider relocation to Guam and associated live-fire training in a Single Environmental Impact Statement; and for failure to consider alternatives.

U.S. Assistant Attorney General John C Cruden, representing the Navy, said the environmental groups’ demand to slow or enjoin the relocation of Marines from Okinawa to Guam is barred by the political question doctrine which, he added, is a concept of justiciability.

According to the Legal Information Institute website, justiciability “refers to the types of matters that the federal courts can adjudicate. If a case is ‘nonjusticiable.’ a federal court cannot hear it. To be justiciable, the court must not be offering an advisory opinion, the plaintiff must have standing, and the issues must be ripe but neither moot nor violative of the political question doctrine.”

Under that doctrine, “federal courts will refuse to hear a case if they find it presents a political question. This phrase is construed narrowly, and it does not stop courts from hearing cases about controversial issues like abortion, or politically important topics like campaign finance. Rather, the Supreme Court has held that federal courts should not hear cases which deal directly with issues that the Constitution makes the sole responsibility of the other branches of government.”

Cruden said “the decision to realign the Unites States’ Japan-based forces to Guam is a policy choice constitutionally committed to the executive branch by virtue of its responsibility for the conduct of the nation’s foreign affairs.”

He said this is a “policy choice that the executive branch has formalized in a binding international agreement with Japan.”

Cruden said the environmental groups lack standing to assert their claims for declaratory relief with respect to the Guam relocation because the court cannot act to redress their alleged injuries.

He said the plaintiffs’ demand for an Administrative Procedure Act review of the joint military training regime proposed for Tinian and Pagan should also be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction because those claims do not challenge any final agency action; the Navy/United States has not waived sovereign immunity over Commonwealth Joint Military Training-related claims; and those claims are unripe for adjudication.

Cruden said the ripeness factor also weighs in favor of dismissing the lawsuit claims.

“There is no final agency decision in the Final Environmental Impact Statement and Single Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed CJMT training ranges on Tinian and Pagan and the CJMT DEIS does not contain a final agency decision.”

Moreover, the DEIS is “subject to revision based on the comments that have been submitted, and the analysis challenged by the environmental groups may be supplemented, revised, or more fully explained before it becomes the basis for any future decision.”

The Navy is asking the court to dismiss with prejudice the environmental groups’ lawsuit and enter judgment in favor of the United States.