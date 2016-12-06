MPLT’s Deleon Guerrero: There should be a program that directly benefits local people

MARIANAS Public Land Trust board member Pedro R. Deleon Guerrero said he will work closely with other members of the board and the Legislature to come up with a program that directly benefits persons of Northern Marianas descent or NMDs.

In an interview on Friday after his nomination was confirmed by the Senate, Deleon Guerrero said some of the issues raised by concerned individuals during the public hearing on his re-appointment are very legitimate, and these include the “improper distribution” of MPLT funds.

Chamorro heritage advocate Liana Hofschneider said during the public hearing that MPLT funding should not be used to pay government obligations and instead should be used for the benefit of NMDs.

“That’s a very legitimate issue,” Deleon Guerrero said. “Our Constitution states that the public lands in the Northern Mariana Islands belong collectively to NMDs, but trustees are also obligated to remit public land income to the general fund for the Legislature to appropriate.”

Deleon Guerrero said he will discuss this and other issues with other board members to see how they can address them.

“There are other things that we may look at, and we may be able to start providing some benefits [to NMD’s], but let me make it very clear also: public land funds should not be used for obligations of the government because they are not the revenues of the government. The Constitution is very clear about it, but the interest earned by MPLT must be remitted to the general fund of the commonwealth so the Legislature can appropriate it for public assistance, public safety and other essential government services. We are not violating the Constitution. The NMDs are still benefiting from it indirectly, but there should be a program to directly benefit NMDs because that is the purpose and intent of MPLT.”