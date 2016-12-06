Kilili: Bill increases FY 2017 CW cap

(Office of the CNMI Congressional Delegate) — U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan has introduced H.R. 6401, the Northern Mariana Islands Economic Expansion Act, to increase the number of CW permits for FY 2017 to 15,000, the same level as FY 2013.

He said the bill provides short-term relief to those employers unable to apply for CW permits, since applications closed abruptly in October. Enactment will allow time to pursue long-term solutions when the new Congress begins next year, he added.

H.R. 6401, he said, has the support of Gov. Ralph Torres, the Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the Commonwealth Healthcare Center.

“The bill bars CW permits for new construction workers, a use which caused the current shortage. It also raises the education fee employers pay for each approved CW worker from $150 to $200,” Kilili said.

“These funds go to educate and train U.S. workers to replace foreign labor. More than 2,000 U.S. workers have joined the labor force since the start of the program. H.R. 6401 is scheduled for a floor vote in the House on Tuesday.”