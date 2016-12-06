NMHC’s Palacios says not all 501 applicants on waiting list are eligible for voucher assistance

NORTHERN Marianas Housing Corp. corporate director Jesse Palacios on Friday said that although they have 501 applicants on the waiting list for housing voucher assistance, not all are eligible to receive it.

Palacios said they have already issued 310 vouchers and can only accommodate 20 to 30 more applicants if they are eligible.

“We have already used 92 percent of our federal budget so far,” he added.

He said once they are done with the process and there are available slots they will again “open” the waiting list in January.

Palacios said the primary requirements to become eligible for housing voucher assistance are to have a low income and no criminal record.