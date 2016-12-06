Ralph Demapan will remain House speaker

BY a vote of 8 to 7, incoming Republican members chose Ralph S. Demapan to be the speaker of the 20th House of Representatives when it convenes in January.

Those who supported Demapan were Rep. John Paul Sablan, Rep. Joseph Leepan Guerrero, Rep. Angel Demapan, Rep.-elect Alice Igitol, Rep.-elect Janet Maratita, Rep.-elect Greg Sablan and Rep. Glenn Maratita.

Supporting the the bid of Vice Speaker Joseph P. Deleon Guerrero were Rep. Edwin Aldan, Reps.-elect Ivan Blanco, Frank Dela Cruz, Donald Barcinas, Joe Itibus and Frank Aguon.

Variety was told that the initial result was a tie, 7-7, but Rota’s Glenn Maratita cast the deciding vote in favor of Speaker Demapan.

As part of their agreement, all 15 House Republicans vowed to back Demapan, the current presiding officer, for another term as speaker.

In an interview on Saturday at his and Rep. John Paul Sablan’s appreciation party, Speaker Demapan said he was pleased with the GOP members’ support, adding he will continue to be fair to all 20 members of the House.

He said the GOP members decided that Janet Maratita was to be the incoming vice speaker while Glenn Maratita will be the incoming floor leader.

The speaker said they will soon announce the chairmen of the House committees.