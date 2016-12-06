CUC reduces power rate

RATEPAYERS will pay less for their monthly bill starting this month with the decrease in the fuel adjustment charge or FAC pass-through rate of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.

In a statement, CUC said there was a decrease in the average fuel prices which also resulted in a FAC rate cut.

The current FAC rate of $0.15063 per kWh has been reduced to $0.14323 per kWh so residential customers using 500 kWh of power per month will save $3.70 on their monthly billings.

The new FAC rate took effect on Dec. 1.

CUC said rate adjustments are made when the “Mean of Platts Singapore” monthly pricing equals or exceeds a 4.5 percent differential of the average per gallon cost of fuel used in the calculation of the fuel-adjustment charge.

Due to the decrease in the average fuel prices, CUC will reduce the fuel-charge by 4.9 percent.

The base rate for residential customers with consumption from 1 to 350 kWh is $0.0210 per kWh; commercial, $0.1130 per kWh; and government, $0.1240 per kWh.

For 351 kWh to 1,200 kWh usage, residential customers are charged $0.0970 per kWh; commercial, $0.1130 per kWh; and government, $0.1240 per kWh,

For 1,201 and more kWh usage, residential customers pay $0.1580 per kWh; commercial $0.1130 per kWh; and government, $0.1240 per kWh.

CUC said the pass-through rate is used to purchase fuel and serves as one of the two components that make up a CUC power bill.

The second rate component is the electric base rate, which is used to fund operations, projects, and debt servicing.

According to CUC, consumers have experienced an almost 54 percent decline in the fuel rate compared to that in mid-2014.