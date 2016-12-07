Lack of equipment delays road repair, maintenance, says mayor’s office

THE lack of equipment is preventing the Saipan mayor’s office from pursuing its maintenance program for secondary roads, field operations director Joann Aquino said.

Their insufficient budget is also causing delays in attending to the many requests for road repairs in the villages, she added.

Currently, she said, they are renting heavy equipment, but the roller compactor and grader, which are vital to their projects, have been rented by other clients of their vendor.

At present, she added, the mayor’s office has only one operational backhoe.

The other backhoe is under repair while their dump truck is on “standby” pending the arrival of spare parts.

In addition, the mayor’s office is still looking for a heavy equipment operator for its newly acquired claw truck which will be used for their junk car removal program.

Aquino said the mayor’s office is now processing the procurement of a bucket truck that will be used for tree trimming operations.

But despite limited resources, she said their field operation personnel continue repairing dilapidated roads.

She noted the importance of continuous road repair and maintenance, especially during the rainy season.

“We’ve been getting lots of requests for road repair, but we can only do much.”

Still, Aquino said, some lawmakers are supplying the mayor’s office with coral aggregate for the road repair and maintenance program.

She said Rep. Lorenzo Deleon Guerrero, for example, has been helping them implement road projects in Kagman by buying aggregate for the mayor’s office.

Aquino is asking the community to be patient.

“They need to understand that there are lots of requests on the waiting list,” which include those for debris removal.

She said the mayor’s office will not deny any request and will continue to accommodate them as part of their beautification program which includes helping churches prepare for fiestas and accommodating funeral arrangement, among other events.

Last week, the mayor’s field personnel worked in Susupe, Chalan Kanoa and As Matuis as part of the beautification program.

Aquino said they continue to join islandwide cleanup operations under the adopt-a-highway program.

The mayor’s office has 33 field personnel and are assigned to designated areas on island, she added.

According to the mayor’s fiscal and budget officer, Terri Camacho, they received $30,000 for equipment in their fiscal year 2016 budget.

As of Dec. 1, they only had $6,120.50 left, she said, adding that they allocate $2,500 every month to maximize their field operations although they sometimes exceed their monthly operation cost.

But Camacho said Gov. Ralph Torres has assured Mayor David M. Apatang that the governor’s office will assist in paying $150,000 for equipment rental.

She said the mayor’s office is also collaborating with the governor’s grant office in applying for financial assistance to acquire a grader and compactor roller.

Saipan Local Law 19-24 has allocated $190,000 for the purchase of a bucket truck and $10,000 for the operations of the mayor’s office, she added.

She said the $10,000 can be used for renting heavy equipment for their road repair and maintenance program.