MPLT’s Deleon Guerrero sworn in

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres on Monday administered the oath of office to Marianas Public Land Trust board member Pedro Deleon Guerrero whose reappointment was confirmed by the Senate on Friday.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at 11 a.m. on Monday in the governor’s conference room.

Witnessing the ceremony were Rep. Felicidad Ogumoro and Commonwealth Ports Authority board chairman Joe Lifoifoi.

In other news, Press Secretary Ivan Blanco said the governor has not made an announcement yet on the replacement of retired Judge David Wiseman.

Torres, in an earlier interview, said he would soon make an announcement.

He is leaving today, Tuesday, for Hawaii to meet federal and military officials and to attend the 75th Pearl Harbor Memorial Day Commemoration before heading to San Diego, California for the Western Governors Association meeting.