Gun measure signed into law

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres signed House Bill 19-181 which will provide for the possession and management of firearms in the commonwealth.

The measure, which is now Public Law 19-73, was introduced by Rep. Glenn Maratita and it aims to provide a simple registration process for those wanting to apply for a gun license and to register a gun.

The bill includes recommendations from the Attorney General’s Office.

According to the new law, there is a need to enact new provisions for the registration of firearms in order to keep them out of the hands of felons, drug addicts, sexual predators and perpetrators of domestic violence.

Among its provisions is the following: “No licensed firearms vendor shall deliver a firearm and no person shall take possessions of a firearm from a licensed vendor until a minimum of 48 hours have elapsed from the date the person purchased the firearm.”