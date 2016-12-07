4 ‘ice’ defendants back in jail

FOUR “ice” defendants were remanded to the Department of Corrections after failing to help police arrest their sources.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho revoked the release on their own recognizance and imposed a $100,000 bail each on Justin Reyes Muna, Vincent Hocog Pangelinan, his brother Jonathon and Joaquin Adriano Jr.

Muna was arrested following a buy-walk operation in Garapan in August while the Pangelinan brothers and Adriano were arrested in Kagman 3 in June and July, after a series of buy-walk operations.

Judge Camacho ordered them to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 13 at 1:30 p.m. and for arraignment on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m.

Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government during the bail hearing Monday while Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski was appointed to represent Muna and Adriano. The court will also name the counsel for the Pangelinan brothers.