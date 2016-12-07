Torres extends full support for CW-cap increase

(Press Release) — Governor Ralph Torres expressed his full support for U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan’s bill to increase the number of CW permits for FY 2017 to 15,000.

The bill was introduced in the U.S. House last week.

“We continue to explore all avenues to mitigate this issue and fully support critical legislation such as H.R. 6401 to provide short-term relief from the labor shortage facing the commonwealth which will threaten our growing economy and public health,” Torres said.

According to the latest report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis released last week, the commonwealth economy continues to grow for the fourth consecutive year.

“A growing economy needs a qualified workforce, and while there are now more U.S. workers than foreign workers in the Northern Marianas for the first time in decades, there are still not enough workers to meet the labor demand. This legislation provided by Congressman Sablan for a temporary increase in the number of commonwealth-only transitional workers will help small businesses and new developments retain the workers needed to maintain operations and sustain our economy,” Governor Torres added.

Reiterating the complications of the current labor shortage, Torres noted that the commonwealth’s only hospital would stand to lose critical staff, including 34 nurses, two infection-control nurses, a clinical-laboratory scientist and specialists in mammography and ultrasonography.

“H.R. 6401 also seeks to increase the CW-worker fee which will provide additional funding for building a qualified U.S. workforce which still remains a priority in this administration. Our efforts to recruit, educate, and train U.S. workers to establish a permanent pool to fill jobs continues as we move toward a very time-sensitive deadline. I commend Congressman Kilili for introducing this legislation and anticipate the decision of U.S. Congress during its session this week,” Governor Torres said.