Governor off to Hawaii to attend Pearl Harbor commemoration

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres is flying to Honolulu, Hawaii on Tuesday to attend the 75th Pearl Harbor Memorial Day Commemoration on Dec. 7.

Press Secretary Ivan Blanco said while in Hawaii, the governor will also meet with state, federal and military officials.

Blanco said the meeting with military officials is part of Torres’s continuous discussions regarding the CNMI’s 902 issues.

“Despite the break in the 902 schedule, Governor Torres continues to forge forward with discussions on matters related to the 902 talks,” Blanco said.

“Such discussions with federal counterparts will include the Department of Defense’s proposed live-fire training under the Commonwealth Joint Military Training, and whether such plans are consistent with the Covenant between the United States and the CNMI. The administration and various local non-profit entities continue to raise questions on the cumulative effects on the different ongoing proposed DoD activities in the Marianas as part of maintaining bilateral communication on these issues.”

From Dec. 12 to 14, Torres will attend Western Governors Association in San Diego, California.

“While the administration awaits the White House’s position on the 902 talks, Governor Torres continues to reach out to fellow state governors from the National Governors Association, particularly governors from the western states to seek support on matters affecting the CNMI,” Blanco said. “Such matters include the presidential transition, effects of the possible repeal of Obamacare, renewal energy, and the local labor shortage among other things.”