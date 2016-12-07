A Saipan filmmaker’s perspective: GIFF 2016 (3)

HAGÅTÑA — Nov. 19 was the day of our film’s screening as well as two encore screening blocks for the Docomo Pacific Shorts Showcase that premiered on opening night. (View more of this article's accompanying photos in our gallery)

But first, the day began with a feature-length documentary called “The Hollywood Shorties.” It follows members of the Hollywood little people or dwarf community and their celebrity basketball team of the same name.

Following the conclusion of “Shorties,” it was then time for Pacific Showcase A. This showcase featured all of the finalists from the University of Guam Film Festival 2016 Spring Local Showcase that advanced to vie for the Guam International Film Festival Best Made in the Marianas Award.

Occupying this time block were our film “Ayotte’: Way of the Warrior Poet,” a narrative short about a spoken-word poet heeding a surreal call from his ancestors to inspire new generations of poets; “What Goes Around,” a lighthearted comedy following the comical circumstances that accompany a stray playground ball; “A Twist of Yarn,” a noir-ish short with supernatural elements inspired by literary works; “The Virgin Flower,” a stop motion animation caper inspired by a cult classic video game series; and “Group,” which was also featured as part of the Focus on Life Showcase. Following the screenings, the filmmakers took to the stage to field questions from the audience.

The first encore screening block of the day for the Docomo Pacific Shorts Showcase came next. In addition to the crowd favorite “Kids From Chuuk,” the Docomo Shorts also featured Marissa Ricalde’s “Shoebox Memories” and Tristan Gonzales’s “See You Later.” Both filmmakers hail from Guam.

Next came the Music Video Showcase. One of the favorites of many GIFF regulars, this showcase features experimental music videos of eclectic variety from international and independent music artists. Most of these videos clock in around the length of an average short film and often present a narrative in the context of a song.

The featured music videos this year were “Crude,” an experimental fashion film based on themes of Middle East life and culture and the harmful effects of globalization on nature; “Goldwash-Separate,” which follows two aging ballroom dancers trying to recapture the essence of their romantic magic; “Hail the Bodhisattva of Collected Junk,” a poetic musical film inspired by junk collecting culture in Taiwan that uses satirical references to an old Buddhist phrase; and “Through My Street,” an experimental short that doubles as the official music video for the song “Digger Love” by Swiss recording artist Rio Walta.

The second encore screening of Docomo Pacific Shorts for that day followed and once again attracted a sizable crowd who missed out on the previous showings.

Afterward, the Family Showcase took place. This one was geared toward general audiences, specifically those with children. It seemed fitting that all but one of the short films in this showcase were animated.

The Family Showcase was comprised of “Tokyo Cosmo” (Japan); “Treasure Nest” (U.S.); “Lion Dance” (U.S.); “American Seoul” (U.S.); “Moon of Sleepless Night” (Japan); “The Fox of Shichigorosawa” (Japan); “Parade de Satie,” (Japan); “Little Shimajiro,” (Japan); and “Syaahi” (India), which was the longest film of the lineup and the lone live action one.

Pacific Showcase C was next and served as the double feature showcase for that day. The two films occupying its block dealt with the theme of sibling relationships. They were “The Sister,” a feature length narrative from the Philippines; and “Brothers Run,” a narrative from Guam which also starred one of the actors from “What Goes Around.”

The final showcase of the day was Pacific Showcase D. In this block were two excellent documentary films: “Moana Rua: The Rising of the Sea,” a feature length doc from Fiji based on a celebrated traveling stage production; and “Kanu belong Kerum,” a short doc from Papua New Guinea about one village’s collective efforts in the building of a traditional canoe.

To be concluded