Zoning Board OKs San Roque hotel project

THE Saipan Zoning Board has approved the recommendation of the Zoning Office staff to grant the conditional use permit application of Saipan Globe International Group Ltd. which is proposing to construct a nine-story hotel with 15 villas, a restaurant, a shopping mall and dormitory in San Roque.

No one who attended the public hearing on Thursday at Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School in San Roque objected to the application.

Rep. Leepan Deleon Guerrero, however, expressed concern about the capability of the existing sewer system to accommodate the waste from the hotel.

“We need the owner to address it because our sewers cannot meet the demand,” he told the Zoning Board.

Zoning Board Chair Diego Blanco said the sewer issue is a legitimate one, but added that other regulatory agencies will address the problem in separate public hearings with the developer.

The company’s architect, Chris Fryling, said they will set up underground facilities for utilities to keep the noise out of the street.

He said the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. has informed them that there’s not enough water for the hotel, but he added that they will have their own water well.

“Regarding the sewer,” he said, “CUC does have the capacity. “However, we are working with CUC to upgrade the lift station and install a new sewerline.”

He said they are also working with CUC regarding the hotel’s power needs, adding that initially, they will need three megawatts of power for the hotel’s daily operation.

Tom Liu, chief executive officer of Saipan Globe International, said their project will address the shortage of hotel rooms on Saipan as the tourist industry continues to recover.

Zoning Board vice chair Bruce Bateman, who is also the marketing manager of the Marianas Visitors Authority, said there is demand for more hotel rooms.

Alex Sablan of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce said there are nine hotel projects in the “pipeline” which equate to 9,000 additional rooms.

He said the real issue is the workforce, adding that for three- to four-star hotels, the standard is one worker for one guest.

For Best Sunshine’s six-star hotel-casino in Garapan, he said the ratio will be three to one so the CNMI may need more than 18,000 CWs.

The current CW cap is less than 13,000.

Liu said they hope to finish the hotel project within two years.

Blanco noted that a developer cannot close the beach to the public.

Fryling replied that there will be no development on the beach side aside from parking spaces.

Liu, a former general manager of Tinian Dynasty, said the hotel will consist of modular units and 80 percent of the construction materials are pre-fabricated from abroad.

The noise pollution during the construction period will be very minimal, he added.

A resident of As Matuis, Juan Tenorio said in Tanapag, “90 percent of the residents support the project.”

He said he supports it “for the livelihood of the people.”

Another resident, Melvin Camacho Sakisat, said majority of residents from San Roque have no objection to the hotel project.

“About 75 percent residents which are my family have agreed to go ahead with this development,” he added. “They want something new and hopefully it will provide new opportunities.”

But Zoning Board member Joe Ayuyu expressed concern about the manpower needed for the hotel project.

According to Liu, however, they won’t need a lot of workers as most of the construction materials are pre-fabricated except for the foundation of the building.

He said by the time they will start the project, other ongoing hotel projects should be done, and there will be available workforce again.

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said the applicant has proposed 201 parking spaces, but there should be 472.

The applicant should also submit a revised parking layout plan within 60 days from the approval of the permit with justification from a qualified engineer, she added.

In addition, the applicant must include a new corridor access for the public directly to the beach side, and properly mark each parking stall for orderly parking of vehicles and employ entrance and exit signs as necessary.

The applicant must ensure that its construction operation does not generate a reasonable level of noise, odor, light or dust that could affect the adjacent neighborhood and the general public. Moreover, construction activities will be limited between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

Likewise, the applicant must comply with Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality requirements for storm water management of flood zones, and to employ measures to prevent any flooding in the parking areas and the public right of way or street from its side and front yards.

Ogumor said the applicant must also comply with the requirements of other regulatory agencies that have jurisdiction over its project.