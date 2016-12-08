Heritage advocate not satisfied with HPO efforts

CHAMORRO cultural and heritage advocate Liana S. Hofschneider is not satisfied with how regulatory agencies, especially the Historic Preservation Office, are conducting and monitoring site inspections of historical places in the CNMI.

She cited as examples the Chamorros’ ancient burial site in Garapan, the re-zoning of San Roque’s ancient village of Matansa, and the Marpi and Navy Hill ancient village of Puntan Muchot/Chalan Galaidi.

“The regulatory agencies have ‘fast tracked’ the permitting processes and failed to take into consideration the immediate impact on the environment — coastal waters, marine biological life, native plants, native crabs and native trees; infrastructure, traffic (motor/pedestrian), school children, neighborhood, etc. And more importantly, the severe impact on our cultural heritage resources,” she said.

The founder of the Matua Organization for Chamorro Advancement, Hofschneider said HPO has been “negligent” for many years in monitoring excavation and project sites.

She said most of the project sites have been privately contracted to archaeologist who “self-monitor” the projects.

Based on her information, she said there was little to no monitoring of ongoing development projects on Saipan which include the Best Sunshine site in Anaguan/Garapan; Honest Profit in Afetnas/San Antonio; the i Denni/Capital Hill condominium project; and the Achugao projects by Kuentai.

There are several road and highway improvement projects that require excavation, but nobody is monitoring those sites, she added.

“Who is monitoring these sites? There simply is not enough HPO staff to keep up with the development projects in Saipan and the entire CNMI.”

Hofschneider said these issues show that the management of HPO is not paying attention which is also why, she added, the island’s ancient history has not been properly documented to date.

Many of the island’s artifacts and historical resources, including the local people’s ancestors, have been displaced and are not accounted for, she said, adding that some artifacts are still in places far away from home such as Hawaii, Europe and Japan.

She said it is the goal of her group, the Matua Organization for Chamorro Advancement, to ensure that they bring all of their ancestors back home and give them proper reburial, and take back all of the artifacts that have been displaced here at home and abroad.

“We must also ensure that we hold those involved accountable for their action or lack thereof,” she said.

The staff shortage at HPO, she added, has been an issue for decades. “What reassurance do we have when its management and the government do not protect our cultural heritage resources?”

She said there is no assurance that artifacts or discovery of burial sites will be reported because there is no consistent monitoring in place to ensure that professional archaeologists are held accountable for their work.

“In fact, I was told by an HPO official that this is the first time in CNMI history when an archaeological project and an archaeologist are being questioned about a project. This is truly disheartening because over the last 30 years the CNMI has seen massive development, and no one is held accountable for digging expeditions.”

She said she wants to ask archaeologists, When will you stop digging?

“These archaeologists cannot stop unless you tell them to. We are talking about our ancestors and our cultural heritage and they should be left alone at some point.”

And yet, she said, there are numerous ancient historical and historical sites that have been neglected. Some, she added, are in Kagman, Agignan, Laulau, Chalan Kanoa, Afetnas, Obyan, Marpi and other areas,

She said Sugar Dock is now undergoing historical evaluation by HPO, but “this should have been done many years back — it only becomes important when it’s election time.”

According to Hofschneider, “It is the community who has made [the state of Sugar Dock an] issue because it has been left in a state of disrepair by the same politicians who have been representing the precinct for many years.”

Variety was unable to get a comment from HPO.