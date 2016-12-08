Customs says new system will boost revenue collection

CNMI Customs will “embrace” a new system to improve its revenue-generation program and security with the assistance of the Oceania Customs Organization or OCO, Division of Customs Services Director Joe Mafnas said on Tuesday.

The OCO has engaged the services of a trade and customs consultancy firm, Blackburn Croft & Co., to assess the operation of CNMI Customs as part of developing a strategic plan, he said.

“The main focus of the OCO is to help us align ourselves with international standards and best practices,” Mafnas said during a press briefing at the Custom’s seaport office.

He presented AJ Jeff Balckburn of Blackburn Croft & Co. Ltd who arrived here Monday to conduct an assessment and evaluation of CNMI Customs.

Two weeks ago in Fiji, Mafnas said he had a glimpse of a strategic plan that could be vital for the operation of CNMI Customs.

“That is something we need to embrace and adopt here,” he said, adding that the strategic plan is expected to be completed by March 2017.

Mafnas said the strategic plan will provide assistance and additional resources to enhance CNMI Customs’ performance and efficiency.

“We’re glad that our performance is good, but I think we can do better with the anticipated increase in travelers and cargo entering the CNMI,” he added.

There is a need to come up with a better system to evaluate and assess imported goods, he said.

CNMI Customs, he added, is only capable of evaluating one 40-foot container every day.

“I know the demands of importers — they want their goods out so we can’t be content with one container. We have to come up with a strategic plan to address this issue.”

Blackburn said part of the process in developing the strategic plan is to conduct interviews and assessment.

While on Saipan, he said he will determine what the OCO can do to address the various challenges faced by CNMI Customs.

Mafnas said there are importers who are considered “low risk” when it comes to drug smuggling, but are “high risk” in terms of undervaluation and undeclared goods.

Still, he said there’s a system to assess every commodity.

“We want to be fair in valuing goods and also improve the movement of passengers and cargo.

“It is our goal to practice international standards. That is something that we are looking to adopt here.”

Finance Secretary Larrisa Larson, for her part, said enforcement is critical for the CNMI’s economic recovery and a better system for evaluating goods will help Customs improve its operations.

“Cross-border collaboration is also the easiest way to combine resources, especially when we have limitations. So through this collaboration [with the OCO] we can keep our borders safer,” she said.