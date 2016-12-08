Court releases transcript of government lawyer’s arraignment in traffic case

THE Clerk of Court on Monday released a transcript of the Office of the Attorney General chief solicitor’s arraignment on a traffic violation.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho set for Dec. 15, at 1:30 p.m., the hearing on the Office of the AG’s emergency motion for the court to reconsider its minute order made during the Nov. 3 arraignment of chief solicitor James M. Zarones who entered a not-guilty plea to the charge of failure to yield the right of way.

During the arraignment in the courtroom of Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja, Zarones represented himself while the government was represented by Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Robert Glass Jr.

In the arraignment, Glass was recorded as saying: “Well, your honor, Mr. Zarones works for the Office of the Attorney General in the Civil Division, and some of the issues are going to be a conflict with the Criminal Division handling that prosecution…and so…”

The court cut in: “All right, so… I’m ordering the attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor… forthwith.”

On Nov. 9, the presiding judge ordered the AG’s office to appoint a special prosecutor, citing the government’s motion to recuse due to conflict of interest.

But in a three-page emergency motion for the court to reconsider, Attorney General Edward Manibusan stated, “The commonwealth made no such motion and therefore asks the court to correct its order to reflect that the ruling was sua sponte or the court’s own motion.”

The AG said “it is a violation of the due-process clause to disqualify the [Office of the AG] without notice and hearing.”

In his two-page order for a full and complete transcription of the arraignment, Judge Camacho noted that the AG’s motion cited only a small portion of the transcription.

“So that the parties do not improperly or incorrectly omit or misrepresent what was stated on the record, and in order to provide a true, correct and accurate record of the traffic arraignment of defendant James M. Zarones it is hereby ordered that the Clerk of Court shall transcribe the full and complete record of the above matter that came for arraignment on Nov. 3, 2016 at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 202A,” Judge Camacho stated.

In the transcription, after Judge Naraja said he was ordering the attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor, Glass replied: “Yes, yes your honor, and I’ll…have to get with the powers that be to get that done.”

The traffic citation indicated that on Oct. 16, 2016, at 5:24 p.m., Zarones was driving his blue Toyota RAV4 on Middle Road in Chalan Laulau when he committed a violation of “failure to yield.”

Traffic police checked the following boxes on the citation: “sideswipe” and “head on.”