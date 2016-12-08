Christopher Dela Cruz arrested for domestic violence

CHRISTOPHER Reyes Dela Cruz, 34, was arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

His neighbor in Susupe, who called the police, said he was tired of Dela Cruz causing problems at their residence.

According to police, Dela Cruz poked his common-law wife’s head and neck with a screwdriver because he was upset that she called a friend who helped them get diapers for their child.

When police arrived at the scene, Dela Cruz demanded that his wife be arrested for drinking beer and for calling a drug dealer to get drugs.

His common-law wife appeared to have been crying, and had bruises on her right arm. The police also saw a one-year-old child with a red bump on his forehead.

Dela Cruz’s common-law wife told the police that he was accusing her of cheating on him.

She said Dela Cruz yelled at her and slapped her multiple times, and punched her in the face while she was holding their one-year-old child.

Dela Cruz also used an electric fan to hit her and the child, she added.

She said she then told him that she had had enough and was leaving him.

That’s when Dela Cruz took a rusty screwdriver and poked her head and neck with it, threatening to kill her if she left him, she said.

She added that Dela Cruz also threw her on the bed, got on top of her and wrapped his arm around her neck and started to choke her.

His common-law wife said she nearly blacked out and remembered seeing her two children sobbing while asking their father to stop hurting their mother. Instead, he started punching her arms.

When she managed to break away from him, she said he tripped her by kicking her feet. He then picked up a bucket and broke it on her back, she added.

She said it was not the first time Dela Cruz had been violent toward her.

CNMI Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio set bail at $10,000. The preliminary hearing will be held on Dec. 7 at 9 a.m.

Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski was appointed as Dela Cruz’s counsel while Assistant Attorney General Robert Glass Jr. appeared for the government.