Judge: AG can represent Hocog, Larson in taxpayer lawsuit

SUPERIOR Court Pro Tempore Judge Timothy Bellas has denied John Del Rosario’s motion to disqualify the Office of the Attorney General from representing Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog in his personal and official capacity and CNMI Secretary of Finance Larrisa Larson in her official capacity.

A private taxpayer, Del Rosario has sued Hocog and Larson for the release of $400,000 in government funds to Luta Mermaid LLC/MV Luta.

Del Rosario, through his counsel Jennifer Dockter, earlier filed a motion to disqualify the Office of the AG from representing the two officials.

Dockter said the merits of the case give rise to inherent conflicts of interest, making the disqualification appropriate.

She said the AG’s office needs to be disqualified in order to ensure the fairness of the proceedings.

“If there is a conflict dispute later in the proceedings then the validity of any eventual judgment on the merits will be called into question,” she added.

But the AG’s office argued that commonwealth law explicitly mandates that the AG provide CNMI officials with representation, and that common law explicitly recognizes that for conflict purposes an attorney general’s office has a special status.

Assistant Attorney General Christopher Timmons represents Hocog in his personal capacity while Assistant AG James Zarones represents Hocog and Larson in their official capacities.

The AG’s office said even if there were a conflict-of-interest issue on the defense side, Del Rosario has not articulated how he would be prejudiced by such conflict.

According to the court, Del Rosario’s argument to disqualify the Office of the AG hinges on Rule 1.7 of the American Bar Association Model Rules of Professional Conduct which governs the activities of lawyers within the commonwealth.

Rule 1.7 prohibits an attorney or firm from undertaking representation when one client’s interests are adverse to the interests of another client.

Dockter said having the Office of the AG represent both Larson and Hocog gives rise to Rule 1.7 conflict that requires disqualification.

But Del Rosario failed to persuade the court that disqualification is proper and he was also unable to establish how he would be prejudiced if the AG’s office continues representing Hocog and Larson, Judge Pro Tempore Bellas said.

He also noted that the CNMI Constitution and local statute require the attorney general to provide defendants with representation. In addition, the commonwealth as well as several other jurisdictions recognize that the Model Rules of Professional Conduct are applied differently to the AG’s office, the court said.

According to Judge Pro Tempore Bellas, while Del Rosario presented some legitimate concerns, Hocog and Larson’s arguments are more persuasive and supported by law.

“On the facts that are currently available to the court, the [Office of the AG] is not disqualified at this time,” Judge Pro Tempore Bellas added.

However, he said the court reserves the right to review the matter at a later point in the proceedings should facts arise which suggest that this decision should be reconsidered.

Meanwhile, the court “trusts and has no reason to believe otherwise that the [Office of the AG] has and will continue to keep individual client confidences, as well as have screening procedures in place to ensure that Hocog and Larson are ethically represented in compliance” with the Model Rules of Professional Conduct.