A Saipan filmmaker’s perspective: GIFF 2016 (4)

HAGÅTÑA — The fifth and final day of the Guam International Film Festival, Nov. 20, started with an encore showing of the Focus on Life Showcase.

As has become an annual tradition, GIFF then featured its closing day feature-length narrative. This year’s selection was Pakistani director Anjum Shahzad’s visual tour de force “Mahemir.” With cinematography and art direction as contemporarily dazzling as its subject matter. It was an agreeable choice.

Next came the director’s cut of Guam filmmaking duo Mighty Island’s (Kyle Perron and Nico Serneo) “I Matai.” This narrative short premiered at FestPac in its initial 4-minute version. However, for GIFF, Perron and Serneo decided to put together a special 10-minute iteration. Their film depicts a cinematically gorgeous reimagining of the ancient Chamoru funeral ceremony. It stars an all local cast led by brothers Joe and Ray Viloria who specialize in replicating pre-western contact Chamoru clothing, tools and weaponry. The Vilorias have been instrumental in the historical preservation of ancient traditions for many years.

Word had spread far and fast about just how powerful and lovable a film “Mele Murals” is. Not surprisingly, droves of people showed up on closing night for its encore screening. Many of them had seen the first screening and brought their friends and families with them this time. My understanding is that it was originally supposed to only screen once, but thanks to popular demand, made a return. Such is the beauty of film festivals.

Awards ceremony

The following films received these awards in their respective categories:

Best of Festival — “Kids From Chuuk” (Guam), director Sarah Filush; Docomo Pacific Audience Choice Award — “A Twist of Yarn” (Guam), directors Juli Hernandez and Whisper Dela Cruz; Best Made in the Marianas Award — Group (Guam), director Alissa Eclavea; Achievement in Acting Award — Sue Prado, “The Sister” (Philippines), director Joseph Israel Laban; Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Short — “Syaahi” (India), director Varun Tandon; Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature — “Mahemir” (Pakistan), director Anjum Shahzad; Grand Jury Award for Best Documentary Short — “Smoke That Travels” (U.S.), director Kayla Briët; Grand Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature, “Mele Murals” (U.S.), director Tadashi Nakamura.

Reflections on the GIFF experience

In closing, my overall GIFF experience was memorable for many reasons. The ones that I mentioned at the start of this article are among the most notable. However, it goes far beyond that. For me, it was about more than pursuing awards, watching magnificent films or screening at iconic locations. It was about pushing for solidarity in the Marianas filmmaking community and staking our position on the global stage. It was and is about making films of social, political, artistic, cultural and environmental significance that extend beyond the realm of mere entertainment or pop-culture value.

In its six-year history, GIFF has consistently served as the premiere launch platform in the region for veteran and aspiring filmmakers alike. Events like GIFF are critical for the overall growth of the medium in not just our part of the world but the entire international film scene.

GIFF founders, the Muña brothers Don and Kel, treated all of us film delegates with unrivaled hospitality. I could not ask for more gracious and generous hosts. As mentioned earlier, my co-producer Josh Castro had shared how he wasn’t quite sure what to expect heading into GIFF. Two days in, the genuine friendship that I witnessed him forge with the Muñas made it seem like they had known each other for many years. If there is anything I can happily say I am proud of, it would be bringing good people who I have tremendous respect for together and forming stronger foundations.

A heartfelt thanks and sen dangkulu na Si Yu’us ma’ase to Don and Kel Muña and Festival Director Ruzelle Almonds. Their tireless efforts and undying devotion to the craft shine through and reflect in the way GIFF improves with each annual installment. The same thanks go to the hardworking staff and volunteers of GIFF for their passionate commitment and also to Docomo Pacific for supporting the medium in the manner that they have. It’s a nice thing to see companies use the wealth of resources at their disposal to get behind independent arts and I truly hope to see more follow suit in the near future. And finally, a congratulatory thanks and acknowledgement to all of the fellow filmmakers from Sarah Filush to Josh and the rest of the international delegation. The honorable kinship and common ground we’ve shared on this journey as well as the moral support and backing from each of our families has made the hard work all the more worthwhile. I cannot wait to see what each of us has in store for film festivals in the coming years.