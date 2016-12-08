Scammed on Saipan

SOME guest workers are arriving on island to find that their supposed jobs do not exist. Most of them are construction workers from the Philippines and Bangladesh.

Those interviewed by Variety said they paid a manpower agency “placement fees” from $2,000 to $7,000 which included processing fees for their federal CW1 permits and airfare.

“I don’t know what we should call ourselves — displaced workers or victims of illegal recruitment,” said Edward who is from the Philippines. He said he is speaking on behalf of 30 other CWs.

He said their group arrived in June and since then they have been jobless although some of them were given part-time work.

“The contracts we signed are useless,” he said. “We continue to beg our manpower agency to give us work. Some of us were assigned to ongoing projects for which our agency has a sub-contract.”

Edward said most of them have families who are expecting them to send monthly remittances to pay the loans they incurred so they could afford the placement fees.

They are now residing in an apartment rented for them by a church-based social service agency after their manpower agency forced them to vacate the housing units that were provided to them when they arrived on Saipan.

“Because we don’t have work, which is not our fault, they drove us away from the barracks,” Edward said.

The social service agency will pay their rent for two months, he added. “After that, we don’t know where we will find shelter.”

Some of them have decided to leave Saipan, and their airfare was paid by their manpower agency. But others like Edward have remained here so they can find work and pay their loans.

Their agency is Manpower Group International and its owner, Christopher Imbo, said the workers had jobs when they arrived on Saipan.

But some were terminated because they were not qualified while others had “work attitude problems,” he said.

“They are disgruntled workers,” he said, adding that they are “making trouble” because their CW1 permits will not be renewed.

But his company, he said, will pay their airfare should the workers decide to leave.

“It’s my obligation to book their flights,” he added.

Imbo said he has “good workers” but many of them have to go because of the CW cap.

“They are begging for help, but I cannot do anything about the cap,” he added.

The office of Philippine Honorary Consul to the CNMI Glicerio “Eli” Arago is now looking into the cases of these “displaced” Filipino workers, Variety was told.

On Monday, Hasan Muhammad Nazmul told Variety that he arrived on Saipan with a contract to work for Ferrera Builders as steelman. But he still has no permanent job.

Hasan said he took out a loan to pay $7,000 for a job on Saipan, and the amount included $4,800 for processing fees and airfare.

Primo Ferrare, operations manager of Ferrare Builders, said they could have given Hasan a job, but he failed to report back to the office.

When Hasan arrived on Saipan there was no project for the company, Ferrare said, adding that “none of our workers had jobs at that time.”

Hasan said he has nothing against his agency, adding that it even refunded his $500 processing fee for the renewal of his CW permit.

But he blames his uncle Solyman who works at a hotel on Saipan for telling him that he would have a better life and a good salary on island.

“Now I cannot go back home because I need to work to pay off my loan,” Hasan said.

He said he learned that Solyman “conspired” with a middleman of the manpower agency.

“I gave [Solyman] $4,800, but I later learned that the agency only received $1,000,” he said.

Variety tried but failed to get a comment form Solyman.

Hasan is asking the U.S. government to look into the illegal activities of some agents of manpower agencies.

There are other Bangladeshis like him who were recruited for Saipan jobs that are nonexistent, he said.

“Most of us are now relying on the support of the social service agency for our food and rent,” he added.