Senate passes CHCC board, pay-hike bills

MUCH to the disappointment of public health officials and employees who gathered in the Senate chamber, senators on Tuesday passed a bill that will allow political appointees to run the islands’ only hospital.

The senators also passed a measure, House Bill 19-3, that will increase the salaries of government employees and top government officials including lawmakers.

The public health officials and personnel attended the session to express their opposition to House Bill 19-186 which will create a governing board for the hospital. Introduced by Rep. Felicidad Ogumoro, the bill, like the pay-hike measure, now goes to the governor.

There was a lengthy discussion before the senators passed H.B. 19-186 by a vote of 8-0. They had to recess several times and meet in the Senate president’s conference room before acting on the bill which the governor said he supports.

The session started at 1:30 p.m. and ended after 8 p.m.

Former Speaker Pedro R. Deleon Guerrero, who works as a consultant for Ogumoro, was asked by the senators to explain the bill’s intent.

Sen. Jude Hofschneider asked if passing the bill will affect the hospital’s federal funding and certification.

Deleon Guerrero said it will not, adding that the bill’s goal is to “improve healthcare services in the hospital.”

The hospital’s main problem, however, is lack of funding.

Deleon Guerrero said he has heard the concerns of public health personnel, but added that they have nothing to fear or worry about.

Sen. Teresita Santos said the bill should be passed in its current form without amendments, and whatever concerns there are should be addressed by the incoming 20th Legislature.

Senate Vice President Arnold Palacios said the hospital board members who will be appointed by the governor must have some sort of knowledge or medical background.

For his part, Sen. Justo Quitugua said public health officials and personnel should have brought their concerns to the House before it acted on the bill.

He said it is not the intent of the bill to create a board that will harm the operations of the hospital.

He said they will screen the board members thoroughly to make sure that they have the capabilities and qualifications as well as the medical background to run the hospital

Sen. Frank Cruz asked why Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna was not around to voice her concerns.

Kaitlyn Neises, special assistant for policy of the CHCC, said Muna was off island but had already expressed her opposition to the bill even before it was passed by the House.

Dr. Ngoc-Phuong Luu, medical director of public health, said they didn’t come to the Senate to defend Muna but to express their grave concerns about the bill.

Also speaking against its passage were Dr. John Masga Tudela, director of medical affairs of CHCC; Dr. Beth Konen, medical director of the Family Care Clinic; Jesse Tudela, CHCC administrator; Anthony Reyes, IT; Rodylyn Bacani, pharmacy manager; Kaitlyn Neises; and Marjorie Daria, Tinian Health Clinic.

They asked the senators to send the bill back to committee for further discussion and review, adding that the bill’s passage will be detrimental to the operations of the islands’ lone hospital.

Dr. Tudela said the bill in its current form will only create an additional layer of bureaucracy.

Dr. Ngoc-Phuong Luu said under the current setup, they’ve already seen a lot of changes and improvements at the hospital compared to where it was before.

Jesse Tudela said the bill’s enactment may force local doctors like his brother, Dr. John Tudela, to leave the island again.

He said passing the bill will bring the hospital back to the darkness where it was before.