Philippine honorary consul wants to meet with manpower agencies

PHILIPPINE Honorary Consul to the CNMI Glicerio “Eli” Arago is seeking a meeting with manpower agencies to discuss the cases of guest workers who arrive here only to find out that there are no jobs for them.

Arago believes that some agencies brought in nonresident construction workers based on the assumption that there would be a great demand for them.

They thought that the development projects here would hire their workers, he said, referring to the manpower agencies.

Arago said his office has been trying to arrange a meeting with the manpower agencies, especially those recruiting workers from the Philippines.

He said a meeting had to be rescheduled because one of the agencies’ legal counsel was off island. But Arago said a meeting will likely happen next week.

“I want to get more information from the manpower agencies,” he said.

The CW1 permit applications of CNMI guest workers are reviewed and processed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.