Cow manure, seaport road mar island’s attractions

COW manure can be seen on the road leading to Kalabera Cave, spoiling one of the island’s tourist attractions, Marianas Visitors Authority board chair Marian Aldan-Pierce said.

She urged MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion to ask the Department of Public Lands to find out who the rancher responsible for the cows is.

“These are sites that we invite our tourists to visit so we want to keep them clean,” she told Variety in an interview after the board meeting on Wednesday.

She said cows in the area should remain behind fences.

“They should not be allowed roam anywhere,” she added.

Aldan-Pierce also expressed concern over the dilapidated road leading to the Saipan seaport.

“MVA’s mandate is to go out and market our destination to the world so as we do for ourselves in our home, we must clean our house and make sure everything is in order so that when our visitors arrive they will feel safe and comfortable here,” she said.

The road that leads to the seaport, however, has been in dire need of repair for years now, she added.

“We have a cruise ship from China, and that was the first one ever from China and we hope they will return, but the main road in the seaport area is so bad. I don’t think that’s the kind of welcome we want to give to our visitors.”

Costa Atlantica, a Spirit-class cruise ship, pulled into Baker Dock on Saipan, Tuesday, and was here from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aldan-Pierce said whoever is responsible for repairing the road should do so.

Asked for comment, Department of Public Works Secretary James Ada said they submitted a design for the road to the Commonwealth Ports Authority three months ago.

He said DPW is maintaining the road but there is constant flooding in the area, which means that the road should be raised and repaved.

“That’s long overdue,” he added.

If the Legislature would appropriate needed funds and identify DPW as the expenditure authority, then his department will implement the road project, he said.