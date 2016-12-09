Ed Villagomez will be House minority leader

REPRESENTATIVE Edmund Villagomez, who was first elected in 2009, will be the new House minority leader, succeeding Ramon A. Tebuteb who failed to win an eighth term in the recently held elections.

But Rep. Edwin Propst, another minority bloc member, said Tebuteb will serve as their pro-bono adviser in the 20th Legislature.

The other remaining minority bloc members are Reps. Vinnie Sablan, Blas Jonathan Attao and Larry Deleon Guerrero.

The rest of the 20-member House will be Republicans.

“We are looking forward to working productively in the 20th Legislature and we are also looking forward to having a working relationship with the other members, and we do hope also that the leadership will remember us and include us on their committees,” Propst said in an interview.

He said they chose Villagomez as their leader because “he has the seniority, and we want to go with that.”

He added, “We will be the watchdogs of the CNMI and ensure that the people will benefit in any policy or legislation we pass. We also want to make sure that there is more transparency and accountability in this government. We will make sure that bills are scrutinized and that they are for the good of the people.”

In a separate interview, Tebuteb said he is proud of his record as a House member for over 15 years.

He said he believes he has represented the people of Precinct 3 well.

“My public record shall speak for itself,” he added.

Before he was elected to the House in the Republican landslide in 2001, Tebuteb spent 20 years with the Public School System as a classroom teacher and a special education specialist. He has also been a volunteer for school sports programs and activities for 30 years now.

Tebuteb said his next plan is to “move on,” but added that he will still be around and active in community issues.