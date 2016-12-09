Senate shelves marijuana bill, but Igisomar will reintroduce it

THE Senate on Tuesday “filed” or shelved the marijuana bill or S.B. 19-106, introduced by Sen. Sixto Igisomar.

He said he recommended that the bill be filed as there is no time for the House to review and act on it if the Senate passes it.

He will reintroduce the bill in the 20th Legislature which will convene next month.

Under S.B. 19-106, voters will decide whether the commonwealth should legalize, regulate and tax marijuana.

Also on Tuesday, the Senate withdrew several other bills from the calendar because there was not enough time to act on them, Sen. Jude Hofschneider said, citing the holiday season and the coming adjournment of the 19th Legislature.

The measures withdrawn from the calendar were Senate Bill 19-95 which will establish the Office of Planning and Development; Senate Bill 19-12, which aims “to encourage our local workforce who have attained a degree by crediting them with the necessary work experience through their education to allow them to meet the civil service requirement”; House Bill 19-194, to make supplemental appropriations for the operations and activities of the CNMI government for fiscal year 2016; Senate Bill 19-32, to allow applicants to apply for Commonwealth Development Authority loans without being declined by other financial institutions; Senate Bill 19-33, to increase the penalties associated with methamphetamine; Senate Bill 19-39, to increase the number of U.S. workers in the private sector; Senate Bill 19-98, to establish immunity for minors assisting in tobacco control undercover investigations; and Senate Bill 19-99, to establish regulations for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles or drones.