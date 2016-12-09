Investigative arm of US Congress on island

EMIL E. Friberg Jr., assistant director of international affairs and trade of the U.S. Government Accountability Office, said they are preparing a report on local workforce issues.

Filberg was one of the speakers of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce’s general membership meeting on Wednesday at Saipan World Resort.

He said the GAO is on island at the request of U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, Ind.-MP, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, to report on the federal CW1 program and its implementation as well as the economic impact of ending the CW program in 2019.

Click to enlarge

“We were also asked to look into and report on the use of CNMI funds for [local] worker training, and what the efforts of CNMI employers have been to recruit, train and retain U.S. workers. That came to us as a request. That’s one of our missions here,” said Friberg.

“The other purpose of our mission here is our statutory requirement to report on the minimum wage increases.”

Friberg said he and his colleagues from the GAO conducted a series of interviews with employers regarding the minimum wage increases and the federal CW1 program.

“That is a report that we need to give to Congress by April 1st,” Friberg said.

The GAO must also report on debt issues across the United States including its territories: Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and the CNMI, he added.

“We obviously have been collecting data, and we had a lot of interviews. We collected information with focus groups of employers, workers, and held many meetings with government officials one on one — we received quite a bit of data from the CNMI,” Friberg said.

He added that they been also receiving and accumulating data from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Prior to the publication of the report, a draft will be submitted to the CNMI government, Filberg said.

“The CNMI government can hold onto the report for a month to provide comments — this could be either pivotal comments, which might be corrections, and also an opportunity for the CNMI government to prepare a letter in response to the GAO which will include it as an appendix to the report.”

Friberg said DHS and the U.S. Department of Labor will also be allowed to review the draft and submit comments.

He thanked all those in the CNMI who have participated in the meetings and interviews with the GAO team.

“Without these [interviews] we wouldn’t be able to articulate what people see on the ground, what their personal experiences had been. It’s very easy to have data but we also need the people behind the data so we can describe what [these issues] mean to the people here.”