Proposed pay hike for lawmakers more than double that which employees will get

AN official of the Office of Personnel Management says the proposed salary increase for lawmakers, which ranges from 67 percent to 78 percent, is more than double what the classified civil service employees will get under House Bill 19-3 which was passed by the Senate and now goes to the governor.

Joseph Pangelinan, chief for OPM’s Employee Development and Staffing, spoke to senators on Tuesday before they passed the bill.

He said he supports it, but he also asked the senators to consider his recommendations.

One of his recommendations is to reinstate a provision in the bill stating that no classified civil service employee will receive less than a $2,000 annual increase.

This will mean that the range of salary increases annually for each classified employee will be from $2,188.24 to $8,432.60 per year, Pangelinan said.

This, he added, is still a lot less than the proposed salary increases for lawmakers and other elected officials.

Pangelinan said when the austerity measures were still in effect, classified civil employees shouldered most of the financial sacrifices that was required by the government.

“Their salary increases were suspended for about 14 years and during that same period, excepted service employees continued to receive salary adjustments upon renewal of their excepted service employment contracts. But only recently, after the lifting of the salary-increase suspension, did they begin to receive their increases. Once again, if nothing is done to promote fairness in compensation, classified service employees will be overlooked and shortchanged,” Pangelinan said.

He said his recommendation will benefit at least 1,100 civil service employees.

However, the Senate passed the bill, 8-0, without any amendments or even discussion on the floor.

Under the bill, the governor will get $130,000 a year; lt. governor, $100,000; mayors, $75,000; and legislators, $70,000.