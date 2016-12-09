Police spokesman sues DPS

POLICE Officer II Jason Tarkong has filed a petition asking the Superior Court to issue an injunction and review the action of the Department of Public Safety on his application for the rank of sergeant.

Tarkong, who is the DPS public information officer, is represented by attorney Robert T. Torres while the Attorney General’s Office represents DPS and the Civil Service Commission.

In an Oct. 18 response to Torres’s inquiry, Assistant AG Michael Witry said: “The commission has not authorized us to respond to your inquiry on their behalf.”

Tarkong is asking the court to compel DPS and the Civil Service Commission to comply with the personnel system rules and regulations on competitive selection, merit increases and promotion processes; and issue an order “to end the discriminatory practices and disparate treatment within DPS in hiring, selecting, salary increases, and promotions beyond the process set forth in the rules.”

Following the department’s announcement of an opening for two police sergeant positions, Tarkong along with five other applicants submitted applications. He was on top of the list of applicants vying for the promotion.

Below the “promotional” list were applicants Arnold K. Seman and Jeffery Olopai whose applications were categorized as “re-employment,” but they were fifth and sixth on the list respectively.

Tarkong said Olopai was a police officer 2 but left the position without being demoted or terminated and was not employed by DPS prior to his application for the rank of police sergeant.

Another applicant, Simon Manacop, is a police officer 1 who was third on the list.

Tarkong wrote a letter questioning the process.

Then-acting DPS Commissioner Robert Deleon Guerrero responded, but Tarkong was unsatisfied so he filed a grievance with the Civil Service Commission to complain about 1) the inclusion of police officer I’s and IIs on the “certification of eligibles list” when there was no waiver or change to the police officer III requirement or an announcement to eligible police officer IIs that they were qualified and could be considered for the position; and (2) the ability for a police officer I to “leap-frog” over the positions of police officer II and police officer III due to his improper inclusion on the “certification of eligibles list.”

DPS responded by saying that Tarkong was never qualified for the position of sergeant despite being ranked first on the list. DPS also claimed that Tarkong suffered no injury-in-fact when he was not hired because he was ineligible to be hired. According to DPS, “the certification of eligibles list, and the process leading to its creation, was faulty.”

In a 15-page petition, Torres said DPS routinely failed to address Tarkong’s grievance or addressed it in a quite untimely manner.

The Civil Service Commission “failed to follow through with Officer Tarkong’s grievance, letting it stagnate while refusing to provide any information as to when the commission may take it up again or if it ever will,” Torres said.

“Due to these failures of DPS and the commission, Officer Tarkong has not had a full opportunity to obtain evidence and testimony which would normally result in a well-developed administrative record.”

Torres added, “In addition, the commission’s inaction on the grievance of Officer Tarkong effectively denied his request for a hearing at which time he would be able to present testimony by calling witnesses and direct the production of documents for the commission’s consideration.”

Tarkong is requesting “an evidentiary hearing and/or formal discovery in order to fully develop the administrative records for the court’s review as part of his right to due process.”

Tarkong also “seeks and is entitled to an injunction for the purpose of stopping any further action relating to the filling of the position…based on his grievance that the selection made for that position was made from a group of candidates not properly ranked and certified by the commission and the commission’s subsequent inaction resulting in a failure by the commission to hold hearings upon or issue a decision on this grievance.”

In addition, Tarkong is asking the court to order DPS and the commission to pay for his attorney’s fees and the cost of his grievance and court action.