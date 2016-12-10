Fil-Am leader calls for Duterte’s resignation

NEW YORK — After weeks of keeping silent on accusations that she been plotting to oust Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, New York City Fil-Am community leader Loida Nicolas-Lewis has broken her silence.

“No, President Duterte, I have not plotted against you in terms of coup d’état, because I believe in the democratic process,” she told ABS-CBN.

Nicolas-Lewis says she has given Duterte a chance to prove himself as duly elected president of the Philippines, for the last five months.

“I was impressed by his sincerity, then I thought he was sincere, that what keeps people poor in the Philippines is drugs, corruption and injustice. But now what do I see? He’s killing and killing and killing,” said Nicolas-Lewis. “I would say he is a murderer in that sense.”

On Feb. 19, then presidential candidate Duterte made a big campaign promise to the Filipino people saying, “If elected president, give me about three to six months — I will get rid of corruption, drugs and criminality.”

He also gave the Philippine police instructions on how to get rid of criminals.

“My order is kill them. Why? Well, if you are committing a crime in my presence, I will tell the police, no surrender. If he’s in a house, get inside and if he’s not holding a gun, give him time to get a gun and kill him. I’ll take care of it. I’ll be responsible.”

To date, there are more than 2,500 drug-related deaths in the Philippines, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Nearly 1,500 were killed during police operations, and the rest were killed by unidentified assailants.

“So his promise: ‘I will resign in 6 months if the drug epidemic is not solved,’ he should be true to that promise, at least, no extension, resign now President Duterte!” Nicolas-Lewis said.

She announced that she has now joined the widespread call for Duterte’s resignation, after Vice President Leni Robredo was eased out of the cabinet, as well as his other chilling rhetoric against anti-Duterte activists.

“His statement: ‘You who are activists who are criticizing me about extra-judicial killings, you may be next… it’s the playbook for Martial Law, please we’ve been through that, 21 years under the Marcos family. Don’t do that to us again,” said Nicolas-Lewis.

Robredo announced her resignation as chair of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council due to “major differences,” according to ABS-CBN News, after Duterte ordered her to stop attending meetings. But she vowed to protect her position, and not allow the vice presidency to be “stolen” from her.

“The 16 million who voted for Duterte did not vote for Bongbong Marcos so be careful,” Nicolas-Lewis said. “We should ask for the resignation of President Duterte now, and not wait until Bongbong Marcos succeeds in his nefarious plan to unseat Vice President Leni Rodredo.”

Nicolas-Lewis also accused the current president of “joking” that if Marcos wins his electoral protest, the Philippines would have a new vice president.

“President Duterte wants Bongbong Marcos to be your President,” she warned. “Be afraid. After their thievery, they will be rulers again. No; resign now President Duterte, and let Vice President Leni become president and she will do the job without killing anybody.”