Drug court manager, case worker sworn in

SUPERIOR Court Judge Robert Naraja administered the oath of office to Drug Court manager Ta Ann Kabua and case worker Jackie Mendiola on Wednesday at the judicial building.

Naraja said the Drug Court is a problem-solving court recognized nationwide. In the CNMI, it was established by legislation on Oct. 28, 2015.

Under the program, drug defendants are treated instead of just being sent to detention or incarceration, he added.

“So this is the beginning of good things to come for the commonwealth.”

For her part, CNMI Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio said the trend in the judicial system is changing.

“We’ve learned that incarceration is not always the answer. When individuals come out after serving a sentence they still face the same challenges, maybe even more so because they now have a conviction record — so rehabilitation is a very important component.”

According to Kim-Tenorio, “It has always been the presiding judge’s desire to implement the program in the CNMI, and I’ve been fortunate to come into the court at the right time under his guidance.”

She added, “We’ve been working together to create problem-solving courts, and the first we’ve created is the Drug Court. Our team has been in place for about five months, and we’ve been working diligently on standard operating procedures, the rules, the forms, and the pamphlets, and everything that we need in order for the Drug Court to get started. We are at that stage now when we have many referrals and a waiting list.”

She said they are upbeat about the Drug Court.

“We know that through a problem-solving court we will not just be taking care of the person or the participant but his/her family unit as well.

“We will be treating participants with intensive therapy, counseling, and possibly in-patient treatment, if necessary. There will be a lot of drug testing, and they will be helped by our case worker and our entire team to find employment, to better themselves and to be productive citizens of the commonwealth so that they don’t become repeat offenders. We want them to know how to take care of themselves and stay out of trouble.”

Drug Court manager Ta Ann Kabua said the first Drug Court hearing will be next week and she is excited about starting.

“I know we have a lot of good things coming, and although we have a waiting list, we are eager to serve as many clients as possible, and by next week we will know how many participants we will actually have in the program,” Kabua said.

Case worker Jackie Mendiola said they’ve been working as a team and are receiving great support from the judges.

“We have everything done in terms of the SOP — we kind of started from scratch creating forms and doing heavy research but the team is ready to roll.”

Mendiola said the Drug Court will be a life-changer.

“When you start helping individuals heal and recover, and help them restore their lives, you will see a lifestyle change in their environment, in their homes.

“It really starts with the individual, and we work with them as they re-establish themselves as community members.

“The program is really individualized so we can work with each participant, and it is also a multi-disciplinary approach that requires a lot of support and team work.”