SHEFA eyes poker parlor deadline extension, e-gaming fees

WITH the opening next year of Best Sunshine’s casino-hotel, the island’s poker industry is likely to collapse, Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance board chairman Oscar M. Babauta said.

“We foresee changes in our revenue,” he told fellow board members during a recent meeting. SHEFA gets $3.5 million annually from the island’s poker license fees.

But Babauta said poker arcade clients are now patronizing the casino, adding that just recently, 26 more poker machines have not been renewed by their operators.

An operator pays $12,000 for the renewal of each poker machine.

In 2004, there were over 1,400 poker machines on island, but as of May, there were only 605 poker machines left.

According to Babauta, they have at least two options to ensure the stability of the scholarship program.

The first option is to amend Saipan Local Law 18-5 which mandates the relocation of all poker establishments to designated zoning districts for adult gambling machines before Oct. 2017.

Babauta said he has asked the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation to pass a local law extending to three or four years the deadline for the relocation of poker parlors.

The measure is still with a committee, but Babauta said he has asked lawmakers to expedite its passage.

The second option is to tap a portion of the e-gaming license fees for SHEFA, he said, adding: “We have to prepare for a future when there are no longer poker machines on island.”