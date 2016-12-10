MVA taps promotional marketing firm in Japan to promote NMI

THE Marianas Visitors Authority has engaged the services of a private firm in Japan to help promote the CNMI as a tourist destination for the Japanese, MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion told Variety.

“We found a new firm to represent us in Japan and it is actively meeting with airlines and travel agencies to see what can be done to stimulate the demand for travel to the CNMI,” he said.

The firm is Access Inc. which is a member of Japan Association of Travel Agents, Visit USA-Japan Committee, and Travel Industry Communications Society. MVA said its clients have included the Hawaii Tourism Authority, Tourism Massachusetts, the Minnesota Office of Tourism, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc. and Dollar Rent-a-Car.

Concepcion said as Japan Consul Toshio Matsumura has noted, tourist arrivals from Japan, which used to be the CNMI’s top market, have dramatically declined.

“I’m very sorry to say that the number of Japanese tourists to Saipan has decreased very much,” the Japanese consul said. “But I personally believe that we can continue to develop our ties and bring back the golden era by means of our ideas and effort.”

MVA is finding ways to attract more tourists from Japan again, Concepcion said.

Their newly hired Japan firm started an aggressive promotional effort in October, he added.

“They are really going out there and meeting with key partners including the different airlines to see who is interested in flying to the Northern Marianas,” he said.

Aside from hosting or participating in promotional events, he said MVA is also reaching out to the government of Japan.

He said they meet with Japan officials to help MVA market the Northern Marianas.

“We want to work closely with them and see what they can do to bring in more Japanese nationals to visit the Northern Marinas. We used to be under the administration of Japan, and we want to rekindle that historical link and strengthen our ties.”