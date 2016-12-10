Senate passes several House bills

THE Senate on Tuesday passed several House bills including H.B. 19-29 which amends Public Law 19-68 relating to the 5 percent salary adjustment for civil service employees.

All eight members present also voted to pass House Bill 19-80, to establish rules for the creation, removal and operation of special parking zones and parking meter zones; and House Bill 19-81, to include elderly citizens and people with disabilities and establish a set of punishments for theft committed against them.

The Senate likewise passed House Bill 19-85, to establish a regulation to prohibit smoking in vehicles when in the presence of minors; House Bill 19-104, to prohibit any person under 18 years of age from serving alcoholic beverages at any establishment; and House Bill 19-132, to require all contractors to be licensed in the commonwealth.

Moreover, the Senate adopted Senate Resolution 19-56 which was introduced by Sen. Justo Quitugua to recognize and acknowledge Kagman High School’s Gerard Van Gils “for an astonishing achievement in earning the 2016 CNMI Teacher of the Year Award, and to express a heartfelt appreciation for his commitment and devotion to giving students a great educational experience.”

Last week, the Senate passed Senate Bill 19-114 which pertains to NMHC Garapan Subdivision Annex No. 2. According to the bill, it aims to “eliminate the lease agreement requirement to replace the Annex housing units because there are sufficient housing assistance units or vouchers to accommodate those qualified for such programs; and to expand the use of the lease agreement payments to include supplementing and leveraging [Northern Marianas Housing Corp.] and [U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s] housing assistance and loan programs as well as other federal and local housing and community programs offered or administered by NMHC.”

Also passed were House Bill 19-189, to empower the Commonwealth Ports Authority to grant concessions for commonwealth ports and determine the scope of the concessions; Senate Bill 19-110, to mandate the Division of Customs to conduct K9 unit drug detections for all inter-island commuter flight entries and seaport entries in an effort to combat drugs within the commonwealth; and House Bill 19-141, to amend the law requiring retail vendors of alcohol and tobacco products to demand a valid ID prior to selling any alcohol and tobacco products. The bill states that a licensee or his/her agent must demand an ID from a customer “who obviously appears to be under 27 years old.”