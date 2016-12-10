CHCC board bill could be ‘life-threatening,’ says Muna

LEGISLATION that will create a governing board for the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. will affect its provider agreement with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna told Variety.

That agreement allows CHCC to receive federal funding and assistance — without which the islands’ public health system may cease to exist.

“With a new form of governance, CMS must evaluate it with all the conditions of participation,” Muna said. “This evaluation includes interviews with the members of the board on how they understand their roles and responsibilities as members and what their understanding is of their decisions and how they are linked to each and every condition. The current governing body of the hospital that was accepted by CMS will have to be removed as they will no longer have a say and no longer be responsible for hospital operations or patient services and rights. So the current members of that body, which include the chief executive officer, the chief medical officer, the chief operations officer, the chief financial officer and a health member will no longer be considered as responsible. Only the governing board members that do not include the critical people that should be there, such as the CEO and the CMO, will be fully responsible for the lives of the people using our hospital services.”

According to Muna, “We are concerned that this will affect our efforts because CMS had accepted our current governance structure and significant progress was identified in previous surveys with this type of governance. We are concerned because when an advisory board was making governing decisions back in 2011-2012, a termination status was handed to the hospital.”

House Bill 19-186, which was passed by lawmakers despite the concerns raised by CHCC officials, now goes to the governor who earlier said he supported the idea of having a governing board for the islands’ only hospital.

“Would this adversely affect CMS certification? It certainly would if you have a board that has the ‘governing, managing, and controlling’ authority of the hospital operations that does not work 24/7, 365 days a year and does not provide rapid response to critical issues at the hospital. We have a systems approach that works in responding to emergencies and life-and-death situations at the hospital. The system described for the governing board in HB 19-186 could be life-threatening.

Muna at the same time said a governing body can certainly work.

“Governance exists in health care, although healthcare systems like CHCC, which includes public health and behavioral health, have mainly advisory boards. But the way in which H.B. 19-186 is written is troubling to the hospital when it did not even look at the entire CMS regulations to make it more fitting. There’s a difference between reading CMS regulations about a governing body and actually understanding the relationship it has with the medical staff, the nursing services, infection control, quality services, utilization review, environment and facilities, facilities, dietary services, laboratory, radiology, among other critical parts of the hospital. This bill clearly shows a lack of understanding of such relationships.”

Muna said she cannot comprehend the Legislature’s decision to pass the bill.

“You had health professionals speaking for their patients and they were ignored. I’ve never seen that before.”

Asked if they will ask the governor not to sign the bill, Muna said: “Well, we will have to continue to make our message heard. This bill encompasses micromanagement in the hospital, which in modern-day leadership and management is considered dangerous. We are hopeful that with the shared passion and desire to help our hospital, our governor will veto this bill.”