Senator Manglona asks governor to veto pay-hike bill for officials

SENATOR Paul A. Manglona has asked Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres to veto House Bill 19-3 which proposes to increase the salaries of government officials.

In his letter, Manglona said there are “quite a number of uncertainties and questions to be answered in regard to the salaries of elected officials” as proposed in the bill and as amended by the House when it was passed last week.

Manglona was off-island and on official business pertaining to the Marianas Trench Marine Monument when the Senate passed the bill, 8-0, without any debate or discussion on the floor.

Manglona said although the CNMI has seen a steady growth in revenues over the past few years, there is still uncertainty whether it will continue in the next 5 to 10 years.

“To substantially increase the salaries of our elected officials is, in my opinion, not being fiscally responsible. While I wholeheartedly agree that our elected officials are due for an increase, we should do this incrementally and gradually. To do this, we should evaluate our economy on a yearly basis and see what percentage of increase is feasible. As I have stated time and again, we should take advantage of this rise in our economy to pay down our government obligations such as land compensation and judgments,” Manglona said.

He recommended the immediate passage of the civil service employees’ salary increase instead.

But as for the pay-hike proposal for CNMI officials, he reiterated his concern with how it was amended and passed.

“I [also] strongly oppose the percentage increase and the manner in which it was initially introduced and passed in the House of Representatives.

“The civil service compensation bill should not have been amended. Our Constitution specifically states that no change in salaries may be made that exceeds the percentage change in an accepted composite price index for the period since the last change.

“There are legal questions being raised on whether an 80 percent increase in salary for elected officials is in accordance with this constitutional provision. There may be possible violations of the Open Government Act in the way a bill rider was used to include the elected officials’ salary increase. I believe we should revisit the salary increase of elected officials in separate, stand-alone legislation and pass it according to our Constitution.”

Manglona said it is difficult to justify a substantial increase in salaries when the people of Rota and Tinian are suffering and having a difficult time making ends meet.

“If there is ever a need to make use of the consumer price index, it is on these two islands. We are one commonwealth but the cost of living is so much higher on these two islands. Our civil service employees on those islands should be afforded a cost-of-living allowance to equalize their purchasing power for goods and services within the commonwealth. The COLA is a common salary adjustment tool used by federal and state governments.

“When the government established the advisory commission through Public Law 19-51 it stated that it was time to review the salaries of the governor, lt. governor and legislative members. Therefore the time is also ripe to review other salary adjustments such as a COLA for high cost localities.”

Manglona noted that a COLA is something for which the Legislature and the administration have openly committed themselves to for the retirees.

“I believe that this should be a higher priority as many retirees are receiving a meager pension. Our retirees used to receive a COLA decades ago, but for many years now have not received a COLA to reflect rises in the consumer price index,” he added.