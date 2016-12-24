CHCC medical director named 624th Aerospace Medicine flight commander

THE medical director of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., Dr. John M. Tudela, who is also a lt. colonel of the U.S. Air Force, has been named 624th Aerospace Medicine Flight or AMDF commander for Andersen Air Force Base on Guam.

Tudela will be in charge of ensuring the training of medical personnel for full wartime mission capability.

He will provide physical exams and immunizations to units on Guam and mobilize personnel of a 50-bed Aeromedical Staging Facility in place or in a deployed location in support of the Air Mobility Command.

Air Mobility’s mission is to provide global air mobility. It plays a crucial role in providing humanitarian support at home and around the world.

Tudela said he is up to the challenge and vows to do his best.

“As my family, friends, colleagues and superiors are my witnesses, I am in it to win it. Let’s truly make it count. Every single member of the 624th AMDF has an important job to do, and we cannot be successful without their expertise, experience and willingness to go all in,” the 43-year-old Tudela said.

Tudela is from Saipan and graduated from Marianas High School at the age of 16.

He completed his premedical studies at Marquette University and earned his doctor of medicine degree from the John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaii in Manoa.

He also specialized and obtained his board certification in internal medicine at the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, Oregon.

During his internship, Tudela said he felt a sense of duty following the 911 attacks and decided to enter the uniformed services. He received a direct commission into the United States Air Force as a captain in 2002 and served active duty tours at Yokota Air Base, Japan and Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After separating from active duty in 2008, Tudela spent time honing his skills and expertise as a civilian physician practicing in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

He returned to service in the Air Force Reserve in 2010 and completed his training as a trained flight surgeon.

From 2010 to 2012 he was assigned to 624 ASTS Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam before transferring to his current assignment at the 624 AMDF in Guam to be closer to his family.

Prior to his assumption as 624th Aerospace Medicine Flight commander, he served as the chief of Aerospace Medicine whose task was to ensure that over 200 members were medically ready and mission capable.

Tudela started working at CHCC in 2012 and became chief of staff in 2014.