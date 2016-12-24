US attorney conducts LGBTQI sensitivity training

U.S. Attorney for the Districts of Guam and the NMI Alicia Limtiaco conducted a first-of-its-kind law enforcement training on raising awareness, understanding, and sensitivity about the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning and Intersex or LGBTQI community.

The participants included Department of Public Safety personnel and members of the local LGBTQI advocacy group, Pride Marianas.

The training dealt with relevant terminology, misconceptions that impact the prevention of and response to hate crimes, and the need to “develop an awareness of strategies and resources for successful collaboration.”

The two-day training was held Dec. 21-22, 2016, for four hours each day in the DPS academy training room in Susupe.

According to Limtiaco, the training came about as a result of a round-table discussion by LGBTQI community members in July 2014 as they were planning the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“One of the recommendations was to have an LGBTQI awareness and sensitivity training,” she added.

“So we worked very closely with DPS, its commissioner, the [Federal Bureau of Investigation] and Pride Marianas to provide a training with a team approach.”

Limtiaco said the training was a safe place for discussion.

“It’s a non-judgmental place where people are comfortable talking about some of their concerns and issues, and some of the questions that they have.”

The training is also part of a national policing effort which is about building trust between community members and law enforcement, she added.

“We want to have everyone feel that they can call when they are in need of help — we want victims of crime to reach out to law enforcement.”

DPS public information officer Jason Tarkong said the training was important.

“Although we are an isolated U.S. territory, we still have to adhere to federal laws,” he added.

The training was also about knowing what we can and what we cannot do, he said.





“We can’t, for example, say certain words that we take for granted. Certain words, certain phrases, how we deal with victims, witnesses, or even suspects of crimes. We need to know what we can talk about and what we can’t talk about. And we need to treat the LGBTQI community just like any other members of the community.”

Tarkong said professional police officers need to “up” their game, and make sure they treat everyone equally.

“We as police officers are held to higher standards, so we have to act accordingly even when off-duty. I can’t tell or laugh at certain jokes that are offensive to people and are based on race, sexual orientation, color or religion. I have to make sure to treat everyone equally when in uniform or out of uniform.”

Police Officer John Cabrera, a training participant, said the goal is to arrive at a better understanding of LGBTQI civil rights.

“The training allowed police officers to understand LGBTQI personal preferences, and to be able to respect that. And by doing that, we are able to gain their trust. A lot of them are reluctant to speak to us or report a crime because of their fear of being mistreated or disrespected by the police.

“As police officers we need to set a good example — that your nationality, your race or your gender, does not play a factor in how we perform our duties. It does not matter how she or he looks, we have to respect people and refer to them the way they want to be referred to.”

Cabrera said other members of the community could also learn a lot from the training.

Frankie Eliptico, a member of Pride Marianas, said some members of the local LGBTQI community feel that the police “may be indifferent to their complaints or reports — some are afraid of being judged or intimidated by the police.”

Eliptico said through the efforts of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, they will reach out to the local LGBT community members.

“So if any one of them has been victimized by a crime he or she will know that here is a proper way to report it,” he added.

“Don’t be afraid, don’t be ashamed — we have friends and other organizations to support you.”

Eliptico said they are also working on gathering LGBTQI data.

“We want to know, for example, how many of our CNMI youth are being bullied because they are gay or transgender. If the numbers are high enough it can trigger legislation for outreach and training for school personnel. We don’t have that data yet in the CNMI, although we have national data and Guam data.

“Another reason LGBTQI data are important is we want to make sure that we are tracking our efforts, making sure that bullying, or victimizations of the LGBTQI community members is reduced —we want to make sure the numbers are going down, and that is why it is important to track it.”